USD/CAD clings to modest gains around mid-1.2500s, lacks follow-through

  • A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to regain positive traction on Tuesday.
  • Rallying US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD and provided a modest lift.
  • A softer tone around crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive.

The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around mid-1.2500s.

The pair regained some positive traction on Tuesday and is now looking to build on its modest bounce from sub-1.2500 levels, or over three-week lows touched in reaction to Friday's dismal headline NFP. A strong follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields continued underpinning the US dollar. Apart from this, a mixed performance in the oil market undermined the commodity-linked loonie and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.

The closely-watched US monthly jobs report showed that the economy added the fewest jobs in seven months during August. However, additional details kept alive hopes for an imminent Fed taper announcement. Investors now seem convinced that the Fed will begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus in November. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back closer to the 1.35% threshold and benefitted the USD.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia was seen as a sign that consumption in the world's top-importing region remains tepid. This, along with worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, raised doubts about the outlook for the global fuel demand. This, in turn, acted as a headwind for crude oil prices, though the underlying bullish sentiment helped limit losses for the perceived riskier commodity.

Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair, so far, has managed to hold comfortably above the very important 200-day SMA and the key 1.2500 psychological mark. However, any meaningful upside still seems elusive as investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the key central bank event risk. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, which should provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.

In the meantime, the USD/oil price dynamics will be looked upon for short-term trading opportunities amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.255
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.2533
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2609
Daily SMA50 1.2552
Daily SMA100 1.2382
Daily SMA200 1.2531
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2559
Previous Daily Low 1.2518
Previous Weekly High 1.2654
Previous Weekly Low 1.2494
Previous Monthly High 1.2949
Previous Monthly Low 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2543
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2533
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2514
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2495
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2472
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2556
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2578
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2597

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

