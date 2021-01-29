USD/CAD clings to modest gains around 1.2850 ahead of high-tier data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is pushing higher for the third straight day on Friday.
  • Dismal market mood is helping USD gather strength.
  • Eyes on key macroeconomic data releases from US and Canada.

The USD/CAD pair rose to a fresh multi-week high of 1.2882 on Thursday but erased a large portion of its daily upside amid renewed USD weakness in the second half of the day. On Friday, the pair is trading in a relatively tight range ahead of key macroeconomic data releases and was last seen gaining 0.13% on the day at 1.2845.

DXY edges higher following Thursday's pullback

Market participants remain focused on the chaos surrounding Wall Street after several brokerage firms decided to restrict trading in highly volatile GameStop and AMC stocks and received a huge backlash. Although the inial market reaction to this development allowed risk flows to take control of financial markets on Thursday, the market mood seems to have soured with the S&P 500 Futures losing more than 1%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently up 0.22% at 90.65.

Later in the session, Statistics Canada will release the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for November, which is expected to remain steady at +0.4%. Additionally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Income and Personal Spending figures alongside the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

More importantly, investors will keep a close eye major US equity indexes' performance and further risk aversion could provide a boost to the DXY in the second half of the day. 

Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is rising nearly 1% on Friday, helping the commodity-sensitive CAD limit its losses against the buck for the time being. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2842
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.2811
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2716
Daily SMA50 1.2802
Daily SMA100 1.3
Daily SMA200 1.3274
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2881
Previous Daily Low 1.2788
Previous Weekly High 1.2799
Previous Weekly Low 1.259
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2846
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2824
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2772
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2734
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2679
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2865
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.292
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2959

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

GBP/USD regains 1.3700 as stocks resume advance

GBP/USD regains 1.3700 as stocks resume advance

GBP/USD is in recovery mode as demand for the greenback eased. Nerves over the retail-trade craze continue. Vaccines´ developments also weigh on sentiment. US data awaited.

Gamestop (GME) Stock News: Is this Game fair?!

Gamestop (GME) Stock News: Is this Game fair?!

Gamestop (GME) shares collapsed on Thursday as brokers put restrictions in place on options trading, taking new positions and hiked margin levels. Retail investor fury on brokers' restrictions gets political attention.

Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial

Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial

“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday. 

Elon Musk buys Bitcoin igniting the next bull run

Elon Musk buys Bitcoin igniting the next bull run

Speculators in the cryptocurrency community are in a beast mode as Bitcoin swings higher. In less than an hour, Bitcoin has recovered from $32,000 to trade above $36,000. The massive move has already started to impact the altcoins, which have been showing enormous rally signals.

US Dollar Index recedes from tops near 90.80 ahead of data

US Dollar Index recedes from tops near 90.80 ahead of data

The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), now fades the initial uptick to the 90.80 region and returns to the 90.60/50 band at the end of the week.

