USD/CAD clings to modest gains above mid-1.3100s, lacks follow-through

- USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Thursday and recovered a part of the overnight fall.
- A fresh leg down in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
- The prevalent USD selling bias kept a lid on any strong gains ahead of BoC Mecklem’s speech.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher during the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3170 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Following an early dip to the 1.3130 region, the pair managed to regain some positive traction and recovered a part of the previous day's sharp intraday slide of around 115 pips from over three-week tops. The USD/CAD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Wednesday and was being pressured by a combination of factors.
A goodish bounce in crude oil prices provided an additional boost to the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. This coupled with the lack of any dovish signals from the Bank of Canada (BoC) provided an additional boost to the Canadian dollar and contributed to the overnight slide amid the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling.
The greenback remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Thursday amid some follow-through buying around the shared currency. However, a fresh leg down in oil prices – now down around 1% for the day – assisted the USD/CAD pair to regain traction. The uptick lacked bullish conviction and warrant some caution before placing fresh bets.
Thursday's key focus will remain on the much-awaited European Central Bank monetary policy decision. Apart from this, the release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities. Traders will further take cues from a scheduled speech by the BoC Governor Tiff Macklem, later during the US session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3159
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3146
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3152
|Daily SMA50
|1.3331
|Daily SMA100
|1.3557
|Daily SMA200
|1.3521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.326
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3146
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3162
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2994
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3216
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.307
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3297
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3335
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
