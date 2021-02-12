USD/CAD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700

- USD/CAD is trading in the positive territory on Friday.
- US Dollar Index stays above 90.50 ahead of consumer confidence data.
- WTI erases earlier losses, stays quiet around $58.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher during the first half of the day on Friday and touched a session top of 1.2755 before losing its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was up 0.25% on a daily basis at 1.2732.
The ongoing correction in crude oil prices made it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to find demand on Friday. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which touched its highest level in more than a year at $58.88 on Wednesday lost nearly 1% on Thursday and extended its slide to a three-day low of $57.38 earlier in the day. As of writing, the WTI was virtually unchanged on the day at $57.90.
On the other hand, the rebound witnessed in the US Dollar Index (DXY) is reflecting a broad-based USD strength ahead of the weekend and allows USD/CAD to stay in the positive territory.
Ahead of the University of Michigan's preliminary February Consumer Sentiment Index, the DXY is up 0.22% on the day at 90.61. Additionally, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams will be delivering a speech at 1500 GMT.
USD/CAD technical outlook
Assessing USD/CAD's near-term technical outlook, "USD/CAD has not managed to see a close beneath the crucial 1.2686/82 level, reverting back higher and completing a small bullish ‘hammer’ to suggest further near-term upside,” noted Credit Suisse analysts.
“We see room for a move back to key short-term averages at 1.2741/46, with scope for an overshoot to the 55-day average at 1.2770, which then ideally caps for a move back lower," analysts added. "Post this setback higher, we look for weakness to resume and look for an eventual close beneath the crucial 1.2686/82 lows.”
Additional levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2733
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.2699
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2746
|Daily SMA50
|1.2758
|Daily SMA100
|1.2952
|Daily SMA200
|1.3211
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2711
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2661
|Previous Weekly High
|1.287
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.268
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2692
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2619
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2741
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2771
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
