USD/CAD clings to gains near session tops, just above 1.3400 mark

- USD/CAD regains some positive traction despite some follow-through USD selling.
- Tumbling US bond yields, Fed rate cut speculations weighed heavily on the USD.
- Softer oil prices undermined the loonie and seemed to be a key factor supporting.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the 1.3400 mark.
Following the previous day's post-BoC volatile swings, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Thursday and seemed rather unaffected by the emergence of a fresh US dollar selling pressure.
Bulls seemed unaffected by weaker USD
A sharp intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields, accompanied with increased odds for another 50 bps Fed rate cut at the upcoming FOMC meeting on March 18 weighed heavily on the greenback.
Bullish traders, however, took cues from a mildly weaker tone surrounding crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and remained supportive.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the move back above the 1.3400 round-figure mark or continues with its struggle to find acceptance at higher levels and meets with some fresh supply.
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, the incoming headlines from the highly anticipated OPEC meeting will play a key role in influencing the momentum.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3412
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3394
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3299
|Daily SMA50
|1.318
|Daily SMA100
|1.3185
|Daily SMA200
|1.321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3432
|Previous Daily Low
|1.333
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3465
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3393
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.344
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3486
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3541
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
