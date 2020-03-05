USD/CAD clings to gains near session tops, just above 1.3400 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD regains some positive traction despite some follow-through USD selling.
  • Tumbling US bond yields, Fed rate cut speculations weighed heavily on the USD.
  • Softer oil prices undermined the loonie and seemed to be a key factor supporting.

The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the 1.3400 mark.

Following the previous day's post-BoC volatile swings, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Thursday and seemed rather unaffected by the emergence of a fresh US dollar selling pressure.

Bulls seemed unaffected by weaker USD

A sharp intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields, accompanied with increased odds for another 50 bps Fed rate cut at the upcoming FOMC meeting on March 18 weighed heavily on the greenback.

Bullish traders, however, took cues from a mildly weaker tone surrounding crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and remained supportive.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the move back above the 1.3400 round-figure mark or continues with its struggle to find acceptance at higher levels and meets with some fresh supply.

In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, the incoming headlines from the highly anticipated OPEC meeting will play a key role in influencing the momentum.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3412
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.3394
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3299
Daily SMA50 1.318
Daily SMA100 1.3185
Daily SMA200 1.321
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3432
Previous Daily Low 1.333
Previous Weekly High 1.3465
Previous Weekly Low 1.3225
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3393
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3369
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3339
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3284
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.344
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3486
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3541

 

 

