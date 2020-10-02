USD/CAD clings to gains near 1.3300 mark, focus remains on NFP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to regain some traction on Friday.
  • A sharp fall in oil prices undermined the loonie and extended some support.
  • The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and provided a further lift.

The USD/CAD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3330 region in the last hour, reversing the previous day's losses to over one-week lows.

The pair stalled this week's retracement slide from the 1.3420 region, or two-month tops and caught some fresh bids on the last trading day of the week, snapping two consecutive days of the losing streak. The uptick was sponsored by a combination of factors – the emergence of some fresh US dollar buying and a sharp fall in crude oil prices, which tends to undermine the commodity-linked loonie.

The greenback was back in demand amid a fresh wave of the global risk aversion trade – as depicted by a selloff in the US equity markets. The global risk sentiment took a hit on the back of the impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus plans. The already weaker market mood was further hit after the US President Donald Trump was tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, fears about worsening demand without more support for the economy continued weighing on crude oil prices, which fell over 3% on Friday and remain on track to post the second consecutive week of decline. Oil prices were further pressured by increasing supplies from the OPEC in September, mainly as a result of more supply from Libya and Iran.

The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the closely watched US monthly jobs report, due later during the early North American session. The headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy added 850K new jobs in September, down from 1.37 million in the previous month, while the unemployment rate is expected to have ticked down to 8.2% from 8.4%.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3309
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.3289
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3247
Daily SMA50 1.3246
Daily SMA100 1.3436
Daily SMA200 1.3529
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3325
Previous Daily Low 1.3267
Previous Weekly High 1.3418
Previous Weekly Low 1.3171
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3289
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3303
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3263
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3236
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.332
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3351
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3377

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

