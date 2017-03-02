USD/CAD clings to gains near 1.3030 post-NFP

The greenback lost part of its shine on Friday following the release of US Non-farm Payrolls, briefly sending USD/CAD to the lower bound of the range near 1.3010.

USD/CAD weaker post-data

The pair briefly tested the vicinity of 1.3080 soon after Payrolls showed the US economy added more jobs than forecasted during January (227K), although both the Unemployment Rate (4.8% act.) and Average Hourly Earnings (0.2% MoM) have disappointed expectations.

Spot remains within the weekly range in the meantime, finding support in the 1.2970 area while gains appear limited around Monday’s tops in the 1.3170 region.

Later in the NA session, December’s Factory Orders are due followed by Markit’s Services PMI for the month of January and the ISM Non-manufacturing. In addition, Chicago Fed Charles Evans (voter, dovish) is also due to speak.

USD/CAD significant levels

As of writing the pair is gaining 0.02% at 1.3028 facing the next hurdle at 1.3053 (high Feb.1) followed by 1.3103 (high Jan.31) and finally 1.3132 (200-day sma). On the other hand, a breach of 1.2967 (low Jan.31) would expose 1.2906 (low Sep.9 2015) and then 1.2818 (low Sep.7 2015).