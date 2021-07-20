USD/CAD clings to gains amid stronger USD, 1.2800 mark remains in sight

- Sustained USD buying continued lending some support to USD/CAD on Tuesday.
- Rebounding crude oil prices might underpin the loonie and cap gains for the pair.
- Overbought RSI on the daily chart also warrants some caution for aggressive bulls.
The USD/CAD pair held on to its intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, around the 1.2780-85 region.
Following the previous day's modest pullback from the highest level since February 5, the USD/CAD pair caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and was supported by sustained US dollar buying interest. Growing market fears that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus would harm the global economic recovery continued acting as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback.
Apart from this, a modest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields was seen as another factor that extended some additional support to the buck. Meanwhile, a solid rebound in the US equity futures, along with diminishing odds for an imminent Fed action in the near future, might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap gains for the USD/CAD pair.
Apart from this, a goodish pickup in crude oil prices might underpin the commodity-linked loonie and further collaborate to keep a lid on the USD/CAD pair amid overbought RSI on the daily chart. However, fresh COVID-19 outbreaks involving the Delta variant has raised concerns about the short-term fuel demand outlook and might cap the upside for the black gold.
The fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the recent strong move up witnessed over the past two weeks or so. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation before positioning for the next leg up amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2775
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.244
|Daily SMA50
|1.2256
|Daily SMA100
|1.2374
|Daily SMA200
|1.2625
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2808
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2604
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2621
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2427
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.273
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2634
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2517
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.243
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2838
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2924
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3041
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 on USD strength
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18 but above the 15-week lows as markets try to stabilize after tumbling on Monday. Concerns about the Delta covid variant dominate weigh on sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles to fresh five-month lows amid growing covid concerns
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.3650, hitting the lowest since February. The rapid spread of the Delta covid variant in the UK and prospects of further deterioration weigh on the pound. Brexit issues add to the misery.
Gold's recovery remains capped below $1820
Gold price edges higher towards $1820 heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the highest daily gains in a week as market pessimists pause for fresh clues. However, a firmer US dollar tests the gold buyers.
Shiba Inu price fears 50% drop if bulls fail to hold critical support in control of SHIB fate
Shiba Inu price is approaching a critical line of defense that might determine the fate of the token. SHIB is at risk of a steep decline, given the prevailing bearish bias of the chart pattern it has presented.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.