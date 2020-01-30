USD/CAD clings to gains above 1.3200 as oil selloff continues

- WTI erases nearly 2% on Thursday, tests $52.
- US Dollar Index erases majority of this week's gains.
- Real GDP in US in Q4 is seen growing 2.1% annually.
Despite the USD's uninspiring performance on Thursday, the USD/CAD pair continues to trade in the positive territory as the CAD struggles to find demand amid plummeting crude oil prices. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on the day at 1.3215.
Concerns over the coronavirus weighing on the global oil demand continue to hurt crude oil prices. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which is down nearly 16% since the start of the year, was last seen trading at its lowest level since October 10th at $51.90, erasing 2.15% on the day.
On the other hand, the broad-based USD weakness seems to be keeping the pair's upside capped. Although the data published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the real GDP in Q4 expanded by 2.1% (first estimate) as expected, the greenback struggled to recover the losses it suffered on Wednesday following FOMC Chairman Powell's dovish remarks. The US Dollar Index is now down 0.23% on the day at 97.84.
Focus shifts to Canada GDP data
On Friday, monthly GDP data from Canada will be the next significant catalyst for the CAD. Previewing the data, "TD looks for a flat print on industry-level GDP for November, in line with the market consensus, for the third consecutive month of <0.1% growth," said TD Securities analysts. "With softer manufacturing shipments and energy production, we look for a muted increase in services to provide the main engine of growth. "
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3219
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3074
|Daily SMA50
|1.3143
|Daily SMA100
|1.3179
|Daily SMA200
|1.323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3211
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3154
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3174
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3036
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3176
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3133
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3111
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3225
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3247
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3282
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
