USD/CAD clings to gains above 1.2300 mark, lacks bullish conviction

- USD/CAD regained some positive traction on Monday, albeit lacked follow-through buying.
- A modest pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
- Mixed signals on the US inflation, sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD and capped gains.
The USD/CAD pair held above the 1.2300 mark through the first half of the European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying.
The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of Friday's losses. The uptick was supported by a modest pullback in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked loonie. That said, a modest US dollar weakness kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
Oil prices struggled to capitalize on the early uptick to the highest level since October 2018 as market participants turned cautious ahead of the OPEC+ meeting this week. Moreover, rising COVID-19 cases in Asia, to a larger extent, offset the prospects for a strong recovery in the fuel demand and further held traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the black gold.
On the other hand, the USD was weighed down by mixed signals on the US inflation and sliding US Treasury bond yields. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the transitory inflation narrative and said that the price pressures should ease on their own. However, data released on Friday showed that the Core PCE Price Index recorded the largest gain since April 1992.
Meanwhile, investors remain concerned that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy if inflationary pressures continue to intensify. This, along with the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, acted as a tailwind for the greenback, This, in turn, extended some support to the USD/CAD pair, though the lack of follow-through buying warrants caution for bullish traders.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the US or Canada. Hence, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will play a key role in influencing the USD. Apart from this, oil price dynamics might also provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.231
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2294
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2197
|Daily SMA50
|1.2215
|Daily SMA100
|1.2404
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.233
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2487
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2252
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2294
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2308
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2267
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2325
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2356
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2382
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 as US dollar turns south
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1950, as the US dollar eases despite a cautious market mood. Traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid UK reopening, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3900 amid UK reopening and Brexit optimism. The UK remains on track to reopen on July 19 despite the Delta covid strain worries. Easing tensions over the EU-UK sausage war combined with fresh US dollar weakness underpin the spot.
Gold: XAU/USD remains on track to test May lows at $1766
Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.