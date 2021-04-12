USD/CAD climnbs above 1.2560 as focus shifts to US Treasury note auctions

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is edging higher following a two-day slide. 
  • BoC's Business Outlook Survey highlights an improved outlook. 
  • Investors await 3-year and 10-year US Treasury note auction. 

The USD/CAD pair edged lower to 1.2530 area during the European trading hours but didn't have a difficult time recovering its losses. As of writing, the pair was up 0.26% on a daily basis at 1.2561. Nevertheless, the lack of fundamental drivers suggests that the pair is staging a technical correction after posting losses on Thursday and Friday.

Eyes on US T-note auctions

In its Business Outlook Survey for the first quarter, the Bank of Canada (BoC) said that the business sentiment continued to improve and noted that many firms consider the impact of the coronavirus on their activities is already behind them. However, the BoC's optimistic tone failed to help the CAD gather strength against its rivals.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is staying relatively calm above 92.00 as investors seem to be staying on the sidelines while waiting for the 3-year and the 10-year US Treasury note auctions later in the session.

Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is rising nearly 2% on the day at $60.45, possibly helping the commodity-related loonie limit its losses for the time being. 

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and US T-bond yields could impact the greenback's market valuation.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.257
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 1.2529
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2545
Daily SMA50 1.262
Daily SMA100 1.2708
Daily SMA200 1.2982
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2611
Previous Daily Low 1.2526
Previous Weekly High 1.2635
Previous Weekly Low 1.2502
Previous Monthly High 1.274
Previous Monthly Low 1.2365
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2579
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2415
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2585
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.264
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2669

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tops 1.19 as the dollar retreats ahead of critical bond auction

EUR/USD tops 1.19 as the dollar retreats ahead of critical bond auction

EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, nearing the monthly high at 1.1927 as equities move off daily lows while US Treasury yields remain subdued. A critical ten-year Treasury auction is eyed. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.3750 amid UK reopening

GBP/USD trades around 1.3750 amid UK reopening

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, benefiting from dollar weakness and as the UK is reopening. Non-essential shops and other businesses are back Britain's vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD looks to retest key $1,760 resistance

XAU/USD looks to retest key $1,760 resistance

XAU/USD is struggling to find direction at the start of the week. Additional gains are likely if XAU/USD manages to break above $1,760. Buyers continue to defend key support at $1,730.

Gold News

XRP comes to a standstill while BTC and ETH are getting started

XRP comes to a standstill while BTC and ETH are getting started

Bitcoin price hints that a new all-time high is approaching fast. Ethereum coils up in an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, eyeing $2,400. Ripple bulls fall short of momentum before hitting a 49% upswing target at $1.5

Read more

S&P 500: Earnings season imminent as market pauses for breath

S&P 500: Earnings season imminent as market pauses for breath

Equity markets look set to open the week in a relaxed fashion, taking a break after last week's record gains. The earnings season kicks off properly later this week, so Monday and Tuesday may see limited risk-taking in advance.

Read more

