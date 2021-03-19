USD/CAD climbs to session highs above 1.2500

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD pair gained traction in early American session.
  • US Dollar Index advances to fresh 9-day highs above 92.00.
  • Retail Sales in Canada fell for the second straight month in January.

After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below 1.2500, the USD/CAD pair gained traction in the last hour and touched a daily high of 1.2526. As of writing, the pair was up 0.27% on the day at 1.2518.

Earlier in the day, the data published by Statistics Canada showed that Retail Sales in January fell by 1.1% to $52.5 billion and marked the second straight monthly decline. Although this reading came in slightly better than the market expectation, it didn't allow the loonie to find demand.

Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is struggling to stage a convincing rebound after breaking below $60 on Thursday and allowing the USD's market valuation to continue to drive USD/CAD's movements.

DXY breaks above 92.00

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index climbed to a fresh 9-day high above 92.00 in the early American session and provided a boost to USD/CAD. 

Although there were no significant macroeconomic data releases from the US on Friday, the market sentiment soured after the US Federal Reserve announced that it will let the temporary big bank leverage rule expire by the end of March. With the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes starting the day in the negative territory, the DXY continued to edge higher and was last seen gaining 0.27% on the day at 92.10.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2527
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1.2487
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2584
Daily SMA50 1.2671
Daily SMA100 1.2795
Daily SMA200 1.3064
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2527
Previous Daily Low 1.2365
Previous Weekly High 1.27
Previous Weekly Low 1.2462
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2465
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2427
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2393
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2298
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2232
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2554
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2621
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2715

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.19 as dollar gains fresh ground

EUR/USD pressured around 1.19 as dollar gains fresh ground

EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19 and struggles with this level despite a drop in US ten-year yields slip below 1.70%. The dollar remains strong. EU countries are resuming their usage of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a green light from the European regulator.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness

GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited

XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited

Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.

Gold News

Ripple expands in Asia despite SEC lawsuit, increasing odds for a 60% breakout

Ripple expands in Asia despite SEC lawsuit, increasing odds for a 60% breakout

Ripple’s South-East Asian (SEA) customers actively leverage RippleNet Cloud which facilitates domestic and international transactions. Some of the customers like iRemit leverage XRP to enable cross-border payments.

Read more

Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target

Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target

Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures