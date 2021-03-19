USD/CAD climbs to session highs above 1.2500

- USD/CAD pair gained traction in early American session.
- US Dollar Index advances to fresh 9-day highs above 92.00.
- Retail Sales in Canada fell for the second straight month in January.
After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below 1.2500, the USD/CAD pair gained traction in the last hour and touched a daily high of 1.2526. As of writing, the pair was up 0.27% on the day at 1.2518.
Earlier in the day, the data published by Statistics Canada showed that Retail Sales in January fell by 1.1% to $52.5 billion and marked the second straight monthly decline. Although this reading came in slightly better than the market expectation, it didn't allow the loonie to find demand.
Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is struggling to stage a convincing rebound after breaking below $60 on Thursday and allowing the USD's market valuation to continue to drive USD/CAD's movements.
DXY breaks above 92.00
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index climbed to a fresh 9-day high above 92.00 in the early American session and provided a boost to USD/CAD.
Although there were no significant macroeconomic data releases from the US on Friday, the market sentiment soured after the US Federal Reserve announced that it will let the temporary big bank leverage rule expire by the end of March. With the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes starting the day in the negative territory, the DXY continued to edge higher and was last seen gaining 0.27% on the day at 92.10.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2527
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.2487
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2584
|Daily SMA50
|1.2671
|Daily SMA100
|1.2795
|Daily SMA200
|1.3064
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2527
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2365
|Previous Weekly High
|1.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2462
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2393
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2298
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2232
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2621
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2715
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
