USD/CAD climbs to one-week tops, around mid-1.2300s

- USD/CAD edged higher for the second straight session and was supported by a combination of factors.
- Sliding crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive amid a modest USD strength.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and climbed to one-week tops, around mid-1.2300s in the last hour.
A combination of factors assisted the USD/CAD pair to build on the previous day's positive move and gain traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A softer tone surrounding crude oil prices undermined demand for the commodity-linked loonie. Apart from this, a modest US dollar strength extended some additional support to the major.
Oil prices extended the previous day's retracement slide from the highest level since October 2018 and remained depressed amid worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19. Investors also seemed inclined to lighten their bullish bets around the black gold and turned cautious ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later this week.
On the other hand, the USD was supported by growing speculations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy earlier if price pressures continue to intensify. This, along with an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, further acted as a tailwind for the greenback.
Apart from this, the uptick could be attributed to some technical buying above the 1.2340 horizontal resistance. That said, the lack of any strong follow-through momentum warrants some caution for bullish traders. Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US jobs report (NFP).
In the meantime, traders on Tuesday will take cues from the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD. Apart from this, oil price dynamics will further provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2347
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2334
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.221
|Daily SMA50
|1.2211
|Daily SMA100
|1.24
|Daily SMA200
|1.2686
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2348
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2288
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2487
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2252
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2325
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2311
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2299
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2264
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2239
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2359
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2383
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2419
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
