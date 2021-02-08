USD/CAD climbs to fresh session tops, around 1.2780 region amid stronger USD

USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Monday amid a pickup in the USD demand.

The continuous upsurge in the US bond yields extended some support to the greenback.

The ongoing bullish run in oil prices might underpin the loonie and cap gains for the pair.

The USD/CAD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2775-80 region.

The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of the previous session's intraday fall to the 1.2755-50 support area. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by resurgent US dollar demand, though the ongoing bullish run in oil prices could underpin the commodity-linked loonie and cap gains for the USD/CAD pair.

Friday's rather unimpressive NFP report, showing that the US economy added 49K jobs in January, strengthened the case for more fiscal support. The likelihood for a massive US stimulus plan increased further after the US Senate approved a budget resolution to fast track President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to be approved without Republican support.

Meanwhile, expectations for a larger government borrowing to fund the stimulus pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US bond to near one-week highs. This, in turn, helped revive demand for the USD. Apart from this, progress in coronavirus vaccinations and hopes for a strong economic further benefitted the greenback and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, the optimistic economic outlook boosted hopes for a recovery in the fuel demand. This, along with Saudi Arabia's pledge for extra supply cuts in February and March, lifted oil price higher to their highest level in just over a year. This might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and turned out to be the only factor capping gains for the USD/CAD pair.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the US or Canada. This further makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move. In the meantime, the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch