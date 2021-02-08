USD/CAD climbs to fresh session tops, around 1.2780 region amid stronger USD

- USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Monday amid a pickup in the USD demand.
- The continuous upsurge in the US bond yields extended some support to the greenback.
- The ongoing bullish run in oil prices might underpin the loonie and cap gains for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2775-80 region.
The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of the previous session's intraday fall to the 1.2755-50 support area. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by resurgent US dollar demand, though the ongoing bullish run in oil prices could underpin the commodity-linked loonie and cap gains for the USD/CAD pair.
Friday's rather unimpressive NFP report, showing that the US economy added 49K jobs in January, strengthened the case for more fiscal support. The likelihood for a massive US stimulus plan increased further after the US Senate approved a budget resolution to fast track President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to be approved without Republican support.
Meanwhile, expectations for a larger government borrowing to fund the stimulus pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US bond to near one-week highs. This, in turn, helped revive demand for the USD. Apart from this, progress in coronavirus vaccinations and hopes for a strong economic further benefitted the greenback and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, the optimistic economic outlook boosted hopes for a recovery in the fuel demand. This, along with Saudi Arabia's pledge for extra supply cuts in February and March, lifted oil price higher to their highest level in just over a year. This might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and turned out to be the only factor capping gains for the USD/CAD pair.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the US or Canada. This further makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move. In the meantime, the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2776
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2746
|Daily SMA50
|1.2775
|Daily SMA100
|1.2977
|Daily SMA200
|1.3238
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2833
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2763
|Previous Weekly High
|1.287
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2806
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2741
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2717
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2671
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2857
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2881
