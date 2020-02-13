USD/CAD climbs to 1.3270 on broad USD strength, crude oil selloff

- WTI turns south after rising for two straight days.
- US Dollar Index climbs above 99 on Thursday.
- Annual core CPI in US is expected to fall to 2.2%.
The USD/CAD pair closed the last two trading days in the negative territory as the recovering crude oil prices helped the commodity-sensitive CAD outperform its rivals. However, renewed fears over the coronavirus' negative impact on the global oil demand caused prices to turn south and allowed the pair to rebound. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on the day at 1.3270.
After gaining more than 4% in the last two days, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost its traction after China reported a sharp increase in the number of confirmed infections following a change in the counting method. In the meantime, Russia has announced that it is yet to decide if it will agree to additional output cuts recommended by OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) last week. At the moment, the TWI is trading at $50.95, erasing 1.35% on a daily basis.
Eyes on US CPI data
On the other hand, the greenback is staying relatively strong on Thursday with the US Dollar Index inching higher above the 99 handle ahead of the inflation data. The selling pressure surrounding the EUR seems to be providing a boost to the USD demand.
Previewing the Consumer Price Index figures, "the overall CPI was probably held down by a decline in gasoline prices in January; our 0.1% forecast is below the 0.2% consensus. The 12-month change probably rose 0.1 points to 2.4%,” said TD Securities analysts. "CPI presents no threat to the USD maintaining its high altitude."
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3264
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3253
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3198
|Daily SMA50
|1.3142
|Daily SMA100
|1.318
|Daily SMA200
|1.3221
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3298
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3236
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3321
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.323
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3259
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3165
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3288
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3324
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.335
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 1.30 as Sunak replaces Javid as Chancellor
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.30 as UK Chancellor Sajid Javid has surprisingly resigned and Rishi Sunak will replace him. Sunak may provide fiscal stimulus, alleviating pressure from the BOE.
EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850 at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from elevated coronavirus fears. US CPI is awaited.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?
The ETH/BTC pair shows a pattern already seen in 2017. US government puts the focus on the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. XRP stands out today and rises in opening above 10%.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region
Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1574-75 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.