USD/CAD climbs to 1.3270 on broad USD strength, crude oil selloff

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI turns south after rising for two straight days.
  • US Dollar Index climbs above 99 on Thursday.
  • Annual core CPI in US is expected to fall to 2.2%.

The USD/CAD pair closed the last two trading days in the negative territory as the recovering crude oil prices helped the commodity-sensitive CAD outperform its rivals. However, renewed fears over the coronavirus' negative impact on the global oil demand caused prices to turn south and allowed the pair to rebound. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on the day at 1.3270.

After gaining more than 4% in the last two days, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost its traction after China reported a sharp increase in the number of confirmed infections following a change in the counting method. In the meantime, Russia has announced that it is yet to decide if it will agree to additional output cuts recommended by OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) last week. At the moment, the TWI is trading at $50.95, erasing 1.35% on a daily basis.

Eyes on US CPI data

On the other hand, the greenback is staying relatively strong on Thursday with the US Dollar Index inching higher above the 99 handle ahead of the inflation data. The selling pressure surrounding the EUR seems to be providing a boost to the USD demand.

Previewing the Consumer Price Index figures, "the overall CPI was probably held down by a decline in gasoline prices in January; our 0.1% forecast is below the 0.2% consensus. The 12-month change probably rose 0.1 points to 2.4%,” said TD Securities analysts. "CPI presents no threat to the USD maintaining its high altitude."

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3264
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.3253
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3198
Daily SMA50 1.3142
Daily SMA100 1.318
Daily SMA200 1.3221
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3298
Previous Daily Low 1.3236
Previous Weekly High 1.3321
Previous Weekly Low 1.323
Previous Monthly High 1.3255
Previous Monthly Low 1.29
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3259
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3274
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3165
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3288
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3324
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.335

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

