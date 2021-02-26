USD/CAD climbs to 1.2650 on unabated USD strength

- USD/CAD gained traction after falling to 1.2600 area.
- US Dollar Index posts strong gains above 90.50.
- WTI trades in the negative territory near $63.
The USD/CAD pair gained more than 80 pips on Thursday and stayed relatively quiet around 1.2600 during the early European session on Friday. However, with the USD preserving its strength, the pair gained traction and touched a fresh five-day high of 1.2650 in the last hour. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on the day at 1.2643.
US T-bond yields continue to drive USD's market valuation
The sharp upsurge witnessed in US Treasury bond yields on Thursday allowed the US Dollar Index to make a sharp U-turn in the late American session. With the 10-year benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield rising by more than 10%, the DXY closed in the positive territory above and preserved its bullish momentum on Friday. At the moment, the index is rising 0.55% at 90.63.
On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is losing 0.8% on the day near $63, putting additional weight on the commodity-related loonie's shoulders.
Later in the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index figures. The market consensus point to a reading of 1.4% in the annual Core PCE Price Index. A stronger-than-expected print could provide an additional boost to the greenback in the second half of the day and vice versa.
Moreover, Personal Spending, Personal Income and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The Raw Material Prices and the Industrial Price Index figures, which are unlikely to have a significant impact on the CAD's performance against its rivals, will be featured in the Canadian economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2646
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.27
|Daily SMA50
|1.2732
|Daily SMA100
|1.2885
|Daily SMA200
|1.3143
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2613
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2468
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2594
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2558
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2523
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2419
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.237
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2659
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2804
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.2150 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls under 1.2150 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. The EU is pressing to accelerate its vaccination campaign. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 as the dollar storms the board
GBP/USD has fallen sharply, trading below 1.39 and down some 350 pips from the highs. The US dollar picks up bids as the bond market rout seems to resume. BOE Governor Bailey expects a negative first quarter for the economy.
XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, keeps the red below $1765 level
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. Oversold RSI on the 1-hourly charts assisted the commodity to bounce off eight-month lows. Bearish oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts support prospects for a further near-term decline.
Dogecoin bullish failure could cause a 20%-to-40% correction
Dogecoin price has dipped under support at $0.055, opening up the possibility of a steeper correction. Transactional data shows investors who purchased 20.70 billion DOGE from $0.050 to $0.055 are underwater.
US Dollar Index climbs to session tops near 90.50, looks to data
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), regains composure and reclaims the 90.00 barrier and (well) above at the end of the week.