USD/CAD climbs to 1.2600 neighbourhood, closer to weekly tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • A modest uptick in the US bond yields, softer risk tone benefitted the USD.
  • Subdued oil prices did little to influence the loonie or provide any impetus.

The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the Asian session and climbed to the 1.2600 neighbourhood, back closer to weekly tops in the last hour.

The pair built on the previous day's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The momentum assisted the USD/CAD pair to move further away from over two-week lows, around the key 1.2500 psychological mark touched on Monday and was sponsored by a modest US dollar uptick.

The greenback stalled its recent corrective slide from four-month tops and found some respite from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a generally softer tone around the Asian equity markets extended some additional support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its Canadian counterpart.

The greenback was further underpinned by the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic, thanks to the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations. This, along with US President Joe Biden's infrastructure spending plan of more than $2 trillion, has been fueling speculations about an uptick in US inflation.

This, in turn, raised doubts that the Fed will retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. Hence, the focus will remain on the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, which will be closely scrutinized for clues if the conditions to begin tightening were discussed. This should remain supportive of the overall positive picture for the USD.

On the other hand, a subdued action around crude oil prices did little to influence the commodity-linked loonie or provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair. The black gold, so far, has struggled to capitalize on the prospects for a stronger global economic growth and the overnight API report that showed inventories in the US fell last week.

Looking at the technical picture, a sustained move beyond the 1.2600 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The USD/CAD pair might then aim to surpass the 1.2625-30 intermediate resistance and aim to test the next major hurdle near the 1.2645-50 supply zone.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2588
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.2566
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.254
Daily SMA50 1.2635
Daily SMA100 1.2724
Daily SMA200 1.2997
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2583
Previous Daily Low 1.2517
Previous Weekly High 1.2647
Previous Weekly Low 1.2528
Previous Monthly High 1.274
Previous Monthly Low 1.2365
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2558
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2542
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2528
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2489
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2461
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2594
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2622
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.266

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: In multi-day tops near 1.1875, recapturing 200-DMA resistance is critical

EUR/USD: In multi-day tops near 1.1875, recapturing 200-DMA resistance is critical

EUR/USD extends the rally towards 200-DMA, ten-day highs. EUR/USD is looking into build on a two-day recovery rally, as a break above the 1.1900 mark remains in sight amid a relentless fall in the US Treasury yields, which keeps the pressure intact on the dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Tuesday’s close below key 1.3850 support keeps bears hopeful

GBP/USD: Tuesday’s close below key 1.3850 support keeps bears hopeful

GBP/USD confirmed a falling wedge breakout on the daily chart last Friday. The cable managed to defend the latter but the risks remain skewed to the downside, as the daily technical setup appears to be in favor of the bears.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats from two-week tops, slides to $1735 area

Gold retreats from two-week tops, slides to $1735 area

Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and started retreating from the $1,745-46 supply zone. A modest uptick in the US bond yields provided a modest lift to the USD and exerted some pressure. 

Gold News

Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win

Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win

Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.

Read more

Dollar index maintains bearish course, overthrows 200-DMA

Dollar index maintains bearish course, overthrows 200-DMA

March carved out a third consecutive loss, extending the 2021 retracement slide by 2.8 percent. Recent underperformance, as you can see, pulled EUR/USD into the walls of demand at 1.1857/1.1352.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures