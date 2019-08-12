USD/CAD climbs higher toward 1.3250 as WTI breaks below $54

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Crude oil struggles to build on last week's recovery gains.
  • US Dollar Index steadies around mid-97s following early advance.
  • Trade action likely to remain subdues in absence of data releases. 

After starting the new week around 1.32 handle, the USD/CAD pair edged higher in the last couple of hours as the commodity-related Loonie struggled to find demand amid falling crude oil prices. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on the day at 1.3240.

Crude oil prices turn south on Monday

Following the decisive rebound witnessed on Thursday and Friday last week, crude oil failed to preserve its bullish momentum as investors shifted their focus back to the US-China trade dispute and its negative impact on the global economic growth and energy demand outlook. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which touched a daily low of $53.53 in the last hour, was last seen trading at $53.80, losing 0.7% on the day.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) pushed higher earlier in the day to reveal a broadly-stronger Greenback but falling US Treasury bond yields didn't allow the DXY to stretch higher, keeping the pair's gains capped for the time being. At the moment, the DXY is moving sideways near mid-97s.

In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day, crude oil's market valuation could remain as the sole driver of the pair's price action.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.324
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.3224
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3159
Daily SMA50 1.3194
Daily SMA100 1.3305
Daily SMA200 1.3309
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3276
Previous Daily Low 1.3196
Previous Weekly High 1.3345
Previous Weekly Low 1.3178
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3227
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3245
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3188
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3153
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3109
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3267
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3311
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3346

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

