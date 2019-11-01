USD/CAD climbs higher toward 1.32 boosted by upbeat US NFP data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Nonfarm Payrolls in the US increased more than expected in October.
  • US Dollar Index pulls away from daily lows, approaches 97.50.
  • Coming up: Manufacturing PMI data from Canada and the US.

The USD/CAD pair gained traction in the last hour as the USD gathered strength on the back of upbeat data and rose to a fresh daily high of 1.3196. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 1.3185.

NFP data fuels USD rally

The most anticipated data of the week on Friday showed that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the United States increased by 128,000 in October and surpassed the market expectation of 89,000 by a wide margin. More importantly, September's reading got revised up to 180,000 from 136,000 while the annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 3%. 

With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index turned north and erased its daily losses. As of writing, the index was up 0.1% on the day at 97.42.

Later in the session, the IHS Markit will be publishing the final reading of the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for both the US and Canada. Additionally, the Institue for Supply Management (ISM) will publish its own Manufacturing PMI as well.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3187
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.3164
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3174
Daily SMA50 1.3225
Daily SMA100 1.3204
Daily SMA200 1.3276
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.318
Previous Daily Low 1.3136
Previous Weekly High 1.3139
Previous Weekly Low 1.3052
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3163
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3152
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.314
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3116
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3096
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3184
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3204
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3228

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers post-NFP stable around 1.1150

EUR/USD recovers post-NFP stable around 1.1150

The EUR/USD pair recovered after bottoming at 1.1127 with an upbeat US employment report, which, at the end of the day, doesn’t bend Fed’s hand.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls off the highs after robust US jobs report

GBP/USD falls off the highs after robust US jobs report

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the US jobs report beat expectations. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus

USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus

The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus

Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus

Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.

Gold News

Wall Street opens higher boosted by surprisingly good US jobs report

Wall Street opens higher boosted by surprisingly good US jobs report

Major equity indexes in the United States started the day higher as the upbeat labour market data from the United States eased concerns over an economic slowdown.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures