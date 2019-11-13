USD/CAD climbs further beyond mid-1.3200s, fresh 1-month tops

- The USD stood tall near multi-week tops and helped regain traction.
- Sliding oil prices undermined the Loonie and remained supportive.
- Traders now eye US CPI, Powell’s testimony for a fresh impetus.
The greenback buying interest picked up some additional pace in the last hour and lifted the USD/CAD pair back above mid-1.3200s, or fresh one-month tops.
Following the previous session's intraday pullback, the pair managed to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday and built on its recent bullish momentum for the fourth consecutive session – also marking its seventh day of a positive move in the previous eight.
Stronger USD, weaker oil remain supportive
As investors waited for fresh trade updates, the US Dollar stood tall near multi-week tops amid a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher through the early European session on Tuesday.
This coupled with a weaker tone around crude oil prices, now down around 0.75% for the day, further undermined demand for commodity-linked currency – Loonie and remained supportive of the pair's move up to the highest level since October 11.
Oil prices on Wednesday were weighed down by fading optimism over a partial US-China trade deal, especially after the US President Donald Trump's overnight comments that the US will increase tariffs on China if the first step of a broader agreement isn’t reached.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive momentum or faces some resistance near the very important 200-day SMA as the focus now shifts to Wednesday's important release of the latest US consumer inflation figures for October.
This will be followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help investors to determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3258
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3237
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3141
|Daily SMA50
|1.3207
|Daily SMA100
|1.3197
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3258
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3216
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3238
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3114
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3242
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3232
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3216
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3258
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
