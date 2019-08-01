USD/CAD climbs further beyond 1.3200 handle, over 1-month tops

  • The USD remains well support by Wednesday’s hawkish cut by the Fed.
  • Sliding Crude Oil prices undermined Loonie and remained supportive.
  • Thursday’s US ISM PMI eyed for some short-term trading opportunities.

The greenback maintained its strong bid tone on Thursday, lifting the USD/CAD pair to over one-month lows, around the 1.3215-20 region during the early European session.

A combination of supporting factors helped the pair to continued gaining positive traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday and built on its overnight solid bounce of over 100-pips from the 1.3100 neighbourhood, touched in the aftermath of better-than-expected monthly Canadian GDP growth figures.

A strong follow-through US Dollar buying interest, supported by the fact that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s rate cut as a mid-cycle adjustment of policy and not necessarily the beginning of a series of rate cuts, turned out to be one of the key factors driving the pair higher. 

This coupled with a sharp pullback in Crude Oil prices further undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – Loonie and remained supportive of the ongoing positive momentum to the highest level since June 21.

The lack of commitment of future rate cuts by the Fed negatively impacted investor sentiment and weighed on perceived riskier assets – including Oil, which fell around 1.5% on Thursday despite a bigger-than-expected fall in US inventories.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s up-move could further be attributed to some technical buying above the 1.3200 round figure mark. Hence, a follow-through appreciating move, back towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, now looks a distinct possibility.

Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus, albeit the key focus will remain on Friday’s closely watched US monthly jobs report.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3216
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.3191
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3103
Daily SMA50 1.3228
Daily SMA100 1.3313
Daily SMA200 1.3305
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3215
Previous Daily Low 1.3106
Previous Weekly High 1.32
Previous Weekly Low 1.3041
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3173
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3061
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3017
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3236
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.328
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3345

 

 

