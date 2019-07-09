USD/CAD climbs farther beyond 1.3100 handle, focus remains on Powell's speech

  • The USD remains supported by tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
  • Weaker Oil prices undermine Loonie and provided an additional boost.
  • The focus now shifts to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech.

The Canadian Dollar held on the defensive against its American counterpart, lifting the USD/CAD pair further beyond the 1.3100 handle and back closer to the post-NFP swing high.

A combination of supporting factors -  including the prevalent US Dollar buying interest and weaker Oil prices, helped the pair to built on the overnight bounce from mid-1.3000s and continue gaining positive traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.

The greenback traded near three-week tops amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations, while concerns over slowing global economic growth weighed on Crude Oil prices and undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie. 

It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive momentum or once again fizzles out at higher levels as the focus now shifts to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's public appearance later during the early North-American session. 

This will be followed by Powell's two-day Congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday, which along with the latest US consumer inflation figures might further collaborate towards providing a fresh directional impetus for the major.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3117
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.3097
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3203
Daily SMA50 1.3343
Daily SMA100 1.3342
Daily SMA200 1.3296
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3104
Previous Daily Low 1.3049
Previous Weekly High 1.3147
Previous Weekly Low 1.3038
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3083
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.307
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3062
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3028
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3007
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3118
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3139
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3174

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

