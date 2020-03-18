USD/CAD climbs back to multi-year tops, around mid-1.4200s amid weaker oil prices

- USD/CAD regains traction on Wednesday and climbs back closer to multi-year tops.
- A fresh leg down in oil undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the move.
- A strong pickup in the US bond yields might help revive USD demand and inspire bulls.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early European session and has now moved back closer to multi-year tops, around mid-1.4200s.
Following the previous day's intraday pullback, the pair managed to regain traction on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by an offered tone surrounding the commodity-linked currency – the loonie amid a fresh leg down in crude oil prices.
The bearish pressure in the oil market remained intact amid growing concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. This coupled with possibilities of a global supply glut dragged the black gold to its lowest level in almost 17 years.
With the oil price dynamics turning out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's uptick on Wednesday, bulls seemed rather unaffected by a modest US dollar pullback on Wednesday and extremely oversold conditions on short/medium charts.
Meanwhile, some follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields might help revive the USD demand and might eventually pave the way for an extension of the pair's recent strong positive momentum witnessed over the past one month or so.
Moving ahead, Wednesday release of the latest Canadian consumer inflation figures and housing market data from the US will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4255
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1.4201
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3525
|Daily SMA50
|1.3316
|Daily SMA100
|1.3247
|Daily SMA200
|1.3228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4277
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3961
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3996
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4016
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3701
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4462
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4647
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.10 as global fiscal stimulus eyed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10 after Tuesday's massive sell-off and as the dollar takes a breather. Germany is open to issuing euro-bonds and the US is contemplating a $1.2 trillion package to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2050 after bouncing from six-month lows
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2050, up from the nearly 1.20, the lowest since September 2019. The greenback is moving down after storming the board on Tuesday. The UK is mulling a £350 billion stimulus package.
Forex Today: Dollar takes a partial breather as stimulus seems insufficient, 20% unemployment feared
Asian stocks and futures on European and US stocks are down after "Turnaround Tuesday" which has seen a recovery. as fears of the coronavirus pandemic rise and markets question fiscal stimulus plans.
Breaking: WTI Oil falls below $26, lowest since 2003, amid the coronavirus crisis, price war
WTI Crude Oil has dropped to the lowest levels since 2003, below $26 per barrel. The coronavirus crisis is weighing on prospects for demand as people refrain from flying or driving amid lockdowns and border closures. Moreover, Saudi Arabia and Russia are engaged in a price war.
Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections?
"The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus... and this is their new hoax" – President Donald Trump while the disease was spreading. While the Commander in Chief has eventually stepped up his game – his recent guidelines are still to be judged – it is already taking its toll.