USD/CAD climbs back to multi-year tops, around mid-1.4200s amid weaker oil prices

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD regains traction on Wednesday and climbs back closer to multi-year tops.
  • A fresh leg down in oil undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the move.
  • A strong pickup in the US bond yields might help revive USD demand and inspire bulls.

The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early European session and has now moved back closer to multi-year tops, around mid-1.4200s.

Following the previous day's intraday pullback, the pair managed to regain traction on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by an offered tone surrounding the commodity-linked currency – the loonie amid a fresh leg down in crude oil prices.

The bearish pressure in the oil market remained intact amid growing concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. This coupled with possibilities of a global supply glut dragged the black gold to its lowest level in almost 17 years.

With the oil price dynamics turning out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's uptick on Wednesday, bulls seemed rather unaffected by a modest US dollar pullback on Wednesday and extremely oversold conditions on short/medium charts.

Meanwhile, some follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields might help revive the USD demand and might eventually pave the way for an extension of the pair's recent strong positive momentum witnessed over the past one month or so.

Moving ahead, Wednesday release of the latest Canadian consumer inflation figures and housing market data from the US will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4255
Today Daily Change 0.0054
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 1.4201
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3525
Daily SMA50 1.3316
Daily SMA100 1.3247
Daily SMA200 1.3228
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4277
Previous Daily Low 1.3961
Previous Weekly High 1.3996
Previous Weekly Low 1.3422
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4156
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4082
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4016
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3831
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3701
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4331
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4462
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4647

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.10 as global fiscal stimulus eyed

EUR/USD pressured below 1.10 as global fiscal stimulus eyed

EUR/USD is trading below 1.10 after Tuesday's massive sell-off and as the dollar takes a breather. Germany is open to issuing euro-bonds and the US is contemplating a $1.2 trillion package to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2050 after bouncing from six-month lows

GBP/USD trades below 1.2050 after bouncing from six-month lows

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2050, up from the nearly 1.20, the lowest since September 2019. The greenback is moving down after storming the board on Tuesday. The UK is mulling a £350 billion stimulus package.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar takes a partial breather as stimulus seems insufficient, 20% unemployment feared

Forex Today: Dollar takes a partial breather as stimulus seems insufficient, 20% unemployment feared

Asian stocks and futures on European and US stocks are down after "Turnaround Tuesday" which has seen a recovery. as fears of the coronavirus pandemic rise and markets question fiscal stimulus plans. 

Read more

Breaking: WTI Oil falls below $26, lowest since 2003, amid the coronavirus crisis, price war

Breaking: WTI Oil falls below $26, lowest since 2003, amid the coronavirus crisis, price war

WTI Crude Oil has dropped to the lowest levels since 2003, below $26 per barrel. The coronavirus crisis is weighing on prospects for demand as people refrain from flying or driving amid lockdowns and border closures. Moreover, Saudi Arabia and Russia are engaged in a price war.

Read more

Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections?

Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections?

"The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus... and this is their new hoax" – President Donald Trump while the disease was spreading. While the Commander in Chief has eventually stepped up his game – his recent guidelines are still to be judged – it is already taking its toll. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures