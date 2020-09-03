USD/CAD climbs back closer to weekly tops, bulls await a move beyond 1.3100 mark

By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD caught some fresh bids on Thursday amid the ongoing USD recovery move.
  • Weaker crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.

The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed back closer to weekly tops, albeit struggled to move back above the 1.3100 mark.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to catch some fresh bids on Thursday and build on this week's modest bounce from sub-1.3000 levels, or multi-month lows. The US dollar added to its recovery gains and moved further away from two-year lows set on Tuesday.

The USD rebound was tied to upbeat US macro data, which showed that manufacturing sector activity accelerated to a nearly two-year high in August amid a surge in new orders. This, in turn, helped the USD bulls to largely ignore Wednesday's weaker than expected ADP report. Meanwhile, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields extended some additional support to the greenback.

Apart from this, the ongoing slide in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and remained supportive of the USD/CAD pair's uptick. Oil prices languished near multi-week lows on Thursday amid worries about falling demand in the US and sluggish economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the supporting factors, the USD/CAD pair seemed struggling to capitalize on the move. The lack of any strong follow-through buying interest warrants some caution for bullish traders and positioning for any meaningful near-term appreciating move.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for some impetus. The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's monthly employment details from the US and Canada. The headline US NFP print will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and assist traders to determine the USD/CAD pair's near-term trajectory.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.309
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 1.3045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3197
Daily SMA50 1.3381
Daily SMA100 1.3607
Daily SMA200 1.3524
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3096
Previous Daily Low 1.3038
Previous Weekly High 1.324
Previous Weekly Low 1.3048
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3073
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3023
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3002
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2966
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3081
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3117
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3139

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

