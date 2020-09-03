USD/CAD climbs back closer to weekly tops, bulls await a move beyond 1.3100 mark

- USD/CAD caught some fresh bids on Thursday amid the ongoing USD recovery move.
- Weaker crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed back closer to weekly tops, albeit struggled to move back above the 1.3100 mark.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to catch some fresh bids on Thursday and build on this week's modest bounce from sub-1.3000 levels, or multi-month lows. The US dollar added to its recovery gains and moved further away from two-year lows set on Tuesday.
The USD rebound was tied to upbeat US macro data, which showed that manufacturing sector activity accelerated to a nearly two-year high in August amid a surge in new orders. This, in turn, helped the USD bulls to largely ignore Wednesday's weaker than expected ADP report. Meanwhile, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields extended some additional support to the greenback.
Apart from this, the ongoing slide in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and remained supportive of the USD/CAD pair's uptick. Oil prices languished near multi-week lows on Thursday amid worries about falling demand in the US and sluggish economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the supporting factors, the USD/CAD pair seemed struggling to capitalize on the move. The lack of any strong follow-through buying interest warrants some caution for bullish traders and positioning for any meaningful near-term appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for some impetus. The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's monthly employment details from the US and Canada. The headline US NFP print will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and assist traders to determine the USD/CAD pair's near-term trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.309
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.3045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3197
|Daily SMA50
|1.3381
|Daily SMA100
|1.3607
|Daily SMA200
|1.3524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3096
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3038
|Previous Weekly High
|1.324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3023
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3081
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3139
