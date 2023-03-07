USD/CAD climbs back closer to mid-1.3600s amid retreating Oil prices, modest USD strength

- USD/CAD regains positive traction on Tuesday and draws support from a combination of factors.
- Retreating Crude Oil prices undermines the Loonie and acts as a tailwind amid fresh USD buying.
- The fundamental backdrop favours bulls; the focus remains glued to Fed Chair Powell’s testimony.
The USD/CAD pair attracts fresh buying near the 1.3600 round-figure mark on Tuesday and builds on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session. The momentum lifts spot prices to a fresh daily top, around the 1.3645 region in the last hour, and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
Crude Oil prices retreat from the highest level since late January touched this Tuesday amid fading optimism about a strong fuel demand recovery in China. In fact, data released earlier today showed a contraction in China's crude imports in January and February, which, to a larger extent, overshadows supply concerns and weighs on the black liquid. This, in turn, undermines the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with the emergence of fresh US Dollar buying, is seen lending support to the USD/CAD pair.
Growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policy and keep rates higher for longer acts as a tailwind for the Greenback. The bets were reaffirmed by the incoming US macro data, which indicated that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped and pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs. Moreover, a slew of FOMC officials backed the case for higher rate hikes and opened the door for a 50bps lift-off at the March policy meeting.
Hence, the focus will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, due later during the North American session. Heading into the key event risk, some repositioning trade is seen dragging the US Treasury bond yields lower. This, along with a stable performance around the equity markets, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven buck and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair.
The Bank of Canada (BoC), meanwhile, had signalled in January a likely pause in its tightening cycle and is now expected to leave rates unchanged at the upcoming policy meeting on Wednesday. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside. Some follow-through buying beyond the February swing high, around the 1.3665 region, will reaffirm the near-term positive outlook and allow spot prices to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.3700 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3643
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.3616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3499
|Daily SMA50
|1.346
|Daily SMA100
|1.3501
|Daily SMA200
|1.3289
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3629
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3582
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3534
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3589
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3636
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3683
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
