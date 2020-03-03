USD/CAD climbs back above mid-1.3300s, session tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD attracts some dip-buying amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
  • A solid bounce in the US bond yields and helped ease the USD bearish pressure.
  • Tuesday’s focus will remain on G7 teleconference amid absent economic data.

The USD/CAD pair caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and climbed back above mid-1.3300s, recovering a part of the previous session's intraday slide.

A modest pickup in the US dollar demand – backed by a strong recovery in the US Treasury bond yields – turned out to be one of the key factors that assisted the pair to attract some dip-buying ahead of the 1.3300 round-figure mark.

USD/CAD supported by reviving USD demand

The US equity markets made a solid come back on Monday amid speculations of potential monetary policy easing by major central banks. This allowed the US bond yields to rebound sharply from all-time lows and underpinned the USD.

Meanwhile, the positive move seemed rather unaffected by a mildly positive tone surrounding crude oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie, albeit might turn out to be the only factor capping gains.

Hopes of promised action by global central banks, coupled with growing optimism that OPEC and its allies will order deeper output cuts at their meeting on March 5-6 assisted oil prices to preserve the overnight goodish recovery gains from 14-month lows.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive move or runs into some fresh supply at higher levels. Tuesday's key focus will remain on the G7 teleconference, which should influence the pair amid absent relevant economic data.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.336
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.3336
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3289
Daily SMA50 1.3171
Daily SMA100 1.3182
Daily SMA200 1.3211
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.344
Previous Daily Low 1.3315
Previous Weekly High 1.3465
Previous Weekly Low 1.3225
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3363
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3392
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3287
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3239
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3163
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3412
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3488
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3536

 

 

