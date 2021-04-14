USD/CAD climbs back above mid-1.2500s amid a modest USD rebound

- USD/CAD regained positive traction on Wednesday and recovered a part of the overnight losses.
- A modest pickup in the US bond yields helped ease the bearish pressure surrounding the USD.
- An uptick in oil prices might underpin the loonie and keep a lid on any further gains for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early European session and shot to fresh daily tops, around the 1.2560 region in the last hour.
The pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous day's losses. It is worth mentioning that the USD/CAD pair on Tuesday witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and tumbled around 100-pips from the 1.2625-30 supply zone amid a broad-based US dollar selloff.
The latest US consumer inflation figures failed to provide any evidence of broadening price pressures and reinforced the Fed's view that higher inflation will be transitory. This, along with strong auction results of 30-year bonds, triggered a sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields and weighed on the USD.
Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended pausing the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots. This was seen as another factor that aggravated the bearish pressure surrounding the USD and dragged the USD/CAD pair back closer to weekly lows.
As investors looked past Tuesday's rather unimpressive US CPI report, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the USD to stage a modest bounce from three-week lows. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the USD/CAD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 1.2525-30 support zone.
That said, a pickup in crude oil prices might underpin the commodity-linked loonie and keep a lid on any strong gains for the USD/CAD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further upside amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Market participants now look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later during the US session. In the meantime, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD. Apart from this, oil price dynamics might further contribute to produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2556
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2534
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2553
|Daily SMA50
|1.2609
|Daily SMA100
|1.2699
|Daily SMA200
|1.2972
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.263
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2527
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2635
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2566
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2498
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2666
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2703
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
