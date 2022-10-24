- USD/CAD trims some of last Friday’s losses, up 0.46% on Monday.
- Worse-than-expected US economic data and a risk-off impulse in the FX complex bolstered the US Dollar (USD).
- Wednesday’s Bank of Canada (BoC) meeting to cap the Canadian Dollar (CAD) losses.
The USD/CAD marches firmly amid a risk-off impulse in the FX space due to S&P Global PMIs hinting that global economies might hit a recession, while the greenback recovered some losses, trading positive as delineated by the US Dollar Index (DXY), up 0.08%, at 111.961. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3705, gaining 0.44%.
US S&P Global PMIs underpinned the USD, amid a risk aversion in the FX markets
S&P Global reported that on their final readings, US October’s Flash PMIs confirmed that the economy is contracted for the fourth consecutive month. The Manufacturing and Services components of the Composite index missed estimations and trailed September’s figures. Consequently, the S&P Flash Composite Index fell to 47.3, from 49.5 in September, and less than estimates of 49.3, as the economic downturn gathered momentum, “while confidence deteriorated sharply,” as S&P Global Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson said.
Albeit the data was negative for the US Dollar (USD), the USD/CAD dipped below 1.3700 before resuming its previous uptrend and reclaiming the figure, reaching a daily high of 1.3774.
Aside from this, the Canadian docket is pretty light, ahead of Wednesday’s Bank of Canada’s (BoC) monetary policy meeting, with most economists expecting a 50 bps lift, though last week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rise to 6.9% YoY, less than the previous month’s reading, above estimates, shifted previous forecasts.
TD Securities analysts commented that consensus points to a 50 bps lift to 3.75%, “but there is a heavy skew towards 75 bps from those who submitted forecasts post-CPI, and markets are pricing ~67bps of tightening.” TDS expects that the BoC would likely maintain a hawkish tone in its statement while acknowledging slower economic growth and revising lower inflation estimates for 2022.
Given that Fed officials reiterated that the US central bank would continue to tighten, though it opened the door for a rhythm of slower rate hikes, therefore, the USD/CAD might consolidate in the 1.3600-13750 range, ahead of the BoC and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. The BoC’s decision will be featured on October 26, while the Fed on November 2.
USD/CAD Key Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3705
|Today Daily Change
|0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.364
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3724
|Daily SMA50
|1.3361
|Daily SMA100
|1.3122
|Daily SMA200
|1.2911
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3855
|Previous Daily Low
|1.363
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.363
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3716
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3933
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4012
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
