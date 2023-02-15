USD/CAD climbs above 1.3400, though it struggles to clear the 50-DMA post-US data

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • USD/CAD rallied above 1.3400 after solid US economic data, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve.
  • January’s Retail Sales in the United States smashed estimates, backing up Fed officials’ hawkish comments.
  • Money market futures are pricing in two 25 bps rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

USD/CAD is still upward biased after hitting a daily high of 1.3440, though it retreated some of its gains but remains above its opening price. Data from the United States (US) sparked speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would continue to tighten policy, with forecasts eyeing the Fed Funds Rate (FFR) at around 5.10%. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD exchange hand sat 1.3422 after hitting a low of 1.3331.

A positive Retail Sales report from the United States (US) bolstered the US Dollar (USD) on speculations that the Fed is ways to go to tame elevated inflation. The US Commerce Department revealed that Retail Sales in January increased significantly by 3.0% compared to the previous month, which exceeded the 1.8% growth predicted by analysts. This surge in sales followed two consecutive months of decline. The primary factor contributing to the increase in sales is the tight labor market, which has led to substantial wage growth. Additionally, higher gasoline prices might have tilted sales up.

After the data release, US Treasury bond yields, namely the US 2-year note rate, the most sensitive to changes in interest rates, peaked around 4.703%, reflecting that traders expect at least two additional rate hikes, as shown by futures data. Money market futures estimate that the FFR would hit the 5.0%-5.25% range, meaning 25 bps in March and May meetings are foreseeable.

Hence, the USD/CAD edged toward its daily high at 1.3428 before reversing course below 1.3400. However, the London Fix gave USD/CAD bulls a fresh impulse, with them eyeing a break above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3429.

On the Canadian side, Housing Starts fell by 13% in January “from the previous month 215,365 dwellings, well below the 240,000 units that economists had expected,” according to Reuters. Even though Canadian bond yields increased, falling oil prices weighed on the Loonie (CAD).

Of late, Industrial Production (IP) in the US remained unchanged, as reported by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), while output was weaker than foreseen, spurred by higher borrowing costs in the manufacturing sector.

USD/CAD Key technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3421
Today Daily Change 0.0083
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 1.3338
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3379
Daily SMA50 1.3481
Daily SMA100 1.3525
Daily SMA200 1.3239
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3391
Previous Daily Low 1.3274
Previous Weekly High 1.3476
Previous Weekly Low 1.3338
Previous Monthly High 1.3685
Previous Monthly Low 1.33
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3346
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3319
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3277
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3217
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.316
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3394
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3451
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3511

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

