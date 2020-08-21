USD/CAD climbs above 1.3200 ahead of key US and Canada data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD gained traction ahead of American session and rose above 1.3200.
  • Falling crude oil prices make it tough for CAD to find demand.
  • Retail Sales data from Canada and US PMI data will be watched closely on Friday.

The USD/CAD pair spent the first half of the day fluctuating in a tight range below 1.3200 on Friday but started to push higher ahead of key data releases from Canada and the US. As of writing, the pair was up 0.23% on a daily basis at 1.3212.

DXY advances to fresh weekly highs above 93.20

The modest selling pressure surrounding crude oil seems to be making it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to stay resilient against its peers. Ahead of Baker Hughes Energy Services' weekly US Oil Rig Count data, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is down 1.25% on the day at $42.20.

In the early American session, Statistics Canada will release Retail Sales data for June. The advanced estimate showed that sales are expected to increase by 24.5% on a monthly basis.

On the other hand, the cautious market mood is helping the USD find demand wit the US Dollar Index (DXY) rising more than 0.5% on the day to a weekly high of 93.27. Later in the session, the IHS Markit will release the preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI data for the US. Existing Home Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket as well. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2.5% on the day, suggesting that the DXY could have a difficult time extending its rebound unless it's supported by a recovery in yields.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3214
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.3187
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3308
Daily SMA50 1.3463
Daily SMA100 1.3687
Daily SMA200 1.3531
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3245
Previous Daily Low 1.3169
Previous Weekly High 1.3395
Previous Weekly Low 1.3192
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3198
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3216
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3155
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3124
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3079
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3231
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3276
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3307

 

 

Latest Forex News

