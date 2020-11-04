USD/CAD climbs above 1.3170 after US and Canada data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD erased large portion of daily gains during European session.
  • Canada's trade deficit expanded more than expected in September.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 93.50.

The US/DCAD pair rose to a daily high of 1.3300 during the Asian session but reversed its course in the second half of the day. After retreating all the way to 1.3130 area, the pair started to edge higher in the early American trading hours and was last seen gaining 0.35% on the day at 1.3175.

Investors ignore data, wait for US election outcome

The data published by Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday that the trade deficit expanded to C$3.25 billion in September and came in worse than the market expectation for a deficit of C$2.6 billion.

On the other hand, the data from the US revealed that the private sector employment in October rose by 365,000 and missed analysts' estimate of 650,000 by a wide margin.

Nevertheless, with investors staying focused on the US election results, these data failed to trigger a significant market reaction. According to the Associated Press, former Vice President Joe Biden has recently taken a lead in Michigan, one of the states that could play an important role in the final outcome.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is staying in the positive territory near 93.60 despite the upbeat market mood. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are up 1.25% on the day and a decisive rally in Wall Street's main indexes could make it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3175
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.3152
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3193
Daily SMA50 1.3207
Daily SMA100 1.3323
Daily SMA200 1.3546
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3234
Previous Daily Low 1.3104
Previous Weekly High 1.339
Previous Weekly Low 1.3125
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3185
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3092
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2962
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3223
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3294
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3353

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Markets rise as tight biting elections edge toward Biden

LIVE: Markets rise as tight biting elections edge toward Biden

The US Presidential election remains tight, yet Biden seems to be improving his position in Michigan and Wisconsin. Markets are rising and the safe-haven dollar is down. Earlier, the dollar gained on fears of a contested election.

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD battles 1.17 as Biden advances in tight election

EUR/USD battles 1.17 as Biden advances in tight election

EUR/USD is battling 1.17 as the US Presidential Elections remain contested but seem better for Biden. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. ADP's private-sector jobs report missed with 365K in October. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls off 1.30 as US elections closely watched

GBP/USD falls off 1.30 as US elections closely watched

GBP/USD has slipped back below 1.30 in highly volatile trading. The market mood remains upbeat amid rising chances for a Biden victory in the US elections. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined around $1908-10 region

XAU/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined around $1908-10 region

Some renewed USD selling bias assisted gold to regain traction and move above the $1900. The latest update showed Trump’s lead has narrowed in Michigan and weighed on the USD. A modest uptick in the equity markets might undermine the safe-haven gold and cap gains.

Gold news

WTI clings to gains above $38.00 ahead of EIA

WTI clings to gains above $38.00 ahead of EIA

Crude oil prices manage to extend the rebound from Monday’s lows in the sub-$34.00 region to the vicinity of the $39.00 mark per barrel. The rebound in prices, however, is expected to be short-lived as it is mainly supported by short covering.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures