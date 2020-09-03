USD/CAD climbs above 1.3100 as crude oil selloff continues

- USD/CAD gained traction and rose above 1.3100 on Thursday.
- Crude oil remains under pressure, WTI drops toward $40.
- US Dollar Index rises above 93.00 ahead of US data dump.
The USD/CAD pair registered small losses on Wednesday but turned north on Thursday as slumping crude oil prices made it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to find demand. As of writing, the pair was up 0.55% on the day at 1.3112.
WTI slumps to fresh monthly lows
The heavy selling pressure surrounding crude oil remains intact on Thursday. On Wednesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost more than 3% and extended its slide toward $40. At the moment, the WTI, which touched a monthly low of $40.20 during the European session, is down 2.2% on the day at $40.65.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to push higher, helping the pair preserve its bullish momentum. Ahead of the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the IHS Markit and the ISM's Services PMI reports, the DXY is up 0.38% on the day at 93.02.
Earlier in the session, the monthly data published by Challenger Gray & Christmas showed that planned job cuts in the US-based employers declined by 56% from 262,649 in July to 115,762 in August but was largely ignored by the market participants.
Meanwhile, Trade Balance data from Canada will be looked upon for fresh impetus as well. Investors expect the trade deficit to narrow to $2.5 billion in July.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3111
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|1.3045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3197
|Daily SMA50
|1.3381
|Daily SMA100
|1.3607
|Daily SMA200
|1.3524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3096
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3038
|Previous Weekly High
|1.324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3023
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3081
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
