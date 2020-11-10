USD/CAD capped at 1.3050, struggles to consolidate above 1.3000

- US dollar remains sideways around 1.3000 after coming up from 1.2930 lows
- Markets consolidate with the investors digesting Pfizer vaccine's news.
US dollar’s recovery from multi-month lows at 1.2930 on Monday has been capped at 1.3050 area earlier today and the pair is struggling to confirm above the 1.3000 level, trading practically unchanged on daily charts.
USD remains flat with markets digesting COVID-19 vaccine news
The greenback is moving sideways against its main peers on Tuesday as the market assimilates Monday’s news about the promising results of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. The drugmaker announced yesterday that the results of its large-scale tests have revealed that the vaccine is 90% effective, which has boosted hopes of an earlier than expected cure to the pandemic.
The Canadian dollar appreciated sharply on the back of news about a coronavirus vaccine, pushing the pair below 1.2950 for the first time in two years. The commodity-sensitive CAD advanced 0.8% against its North American counterpart buoyed by the 10% rally on crude prices after news of a coronavirus vaccine eased fears about the impact of the lockdowns on global oil demand.
The pair managed to pare loses later on as the risk rally boosted US T-Bond yields, triggering a solid USD rebound. The US Dollar Index closed the day 0.65% higher and managed to regain lost ground after having retreated about 1.72% in the previous week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3012
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3013
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.317
|Daily SMA50
|1.3203
|Daily SMA100
|1.3303
|Daily SMA200
|1.3542
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3055
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2928
|Previous Weekly High
|1.337
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3019
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2977
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3007
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2872
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.307
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3197
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD claws onto 1.18 as US yields stabilize
EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is has retreated to around 1.18 after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD rebounds from Fibo support, stays below $1,900
After climbing to its highest level since mid-September at $1,965 on Monday, the XAU/USD pair made a sharp U-turn and suffered its largest daily percentage decline since early August.
Will Trump’s refusal to concede cause a market selloff?
The brutal unwind in momentum continued today with Nasdaq futures down by nearly 1% today while the Russell 2000 which represents small-cap value plays was up by 2%.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.