- USD/CAD correcting the latest thrust to the downside from the channel lows.
- Bears are otherwise seeking to mitigate until 1.2458 which could be exploited.
At 1.2552, USD/CAD is higher by some 0.2% at the time of writing, recovering from fresh cycle lows posted earlier in the day of 1.2517 as the US dollar emerges as the top performer again vs commodity-FX for the US session so far.
DXY is up 0.17% to 102.50, trading between the lows and highs of the day, 102.269/102.776. US equities are sinking in midday trade and the US 10-year auction hit a high yield of 3.03% on Wednesday, up from the 2.943% high in the previous auction. We have seen a subsequent rally in US yields and the 10-year now stands 1.54% higher on the day, supporting the greenback ahead of key macro events, that include the European Central Bank, US inflation data Friday and Canadian central bank updates and jobs data.
Canada's employment report for May could help guide expectations for the pace of Bank of Canada interest rate hikes. However, the main focus will very much stay with this theme for the end of the week with the BoC's Financial Stability Report which is expected to shine a light on risks and vulnerabilities to the financial system. Analysts at TD Securities said that they ''do not expect any implications for the near-term policy outlook.''
''We will be watching for any new detail on high-leverage borrowers or mortgage delinquencies, but expect an overall message that the financial system remains resilient amid a rising interest rate environment.''
We'll also hear from Governor Macklem on Thursday. Last week, the BoC hiked its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight time to tackle soaring inflation. in this regard, Reuters reported that ''prices in Canada are rising at their quickest pace in 31 years, but that is not yet feeding into a wage spiral, Canada's budgetary watchdog said on Tuesday, with inflation still expected to return to target in coming years.''
USD/CAD technical analysis
The price is correcting the latest thrust to the downside from the channel lows. However, there is still a price imbalance that the bears are seeking to mitigate until April 21 lows, 1.2458, which could be exploited. With that being said, the price is headed towards a long term support area. Should the bulls commit to the correction, a break of resistance and if the 61.8% Fibonacci fails to draw in supply, then there will be prospects of a deeper correction towards 1.26 the figure and possibly beyond.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0750 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction in the early American session and climbed toward 1.0750. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as investors gear up for the European Central Bank's policy announcements on Thursday.
USD/JPY hovers around 134.00, clings to strong daily gains
USD/JPY trades around 134.00 after hitting a 20-year high of 134.48 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stands around 3.01% in the American session, allowing the pair to maintain the upward pressure.
Gold benefiting from temporal dollar’s weakness
Gold is up for a second consecutive day. Financial markets are all about concerns related to inflation, growth, and central banks’ quantitative tightening. Market participants fear that the aggressive measures taken by policymakers will end up triggering a recession.
These indicators show Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price will quadruple
LUNA 2.0 price has been in a downtrend since May 30 and has finally reached the lower limit of its range, suggesting that a reversal is likely. This bullish outlook could fail if bears keep LUNA below the range low.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!