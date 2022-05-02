- USD/CAD retreats from intraday high, battles the key resistance line from December 2021.
- WTI crude oil bounces off daily low as DXY pares gains amid mixed sentiment.
- US, Canadian PMIs for April may offer short-term directions but Wednesday’s FOMC is the key catalyst.
USD/CAD consolidates intraday gains around 1.2855 as European traders take over from their Asian friends on Monday.
The Loonie pair’s latest pullback takes clues from the US dollar’s failures to stay strong at the 20-year high as traders brace for Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
The greenback’s consolidation helps oil prices to recover losses made in Asia. That said, WTI crude oil prices pick up bids to 103.35, down 0.10% by the press time. Fears of Russia’s full-blown attack on Mariupol and the European oil embargo also favor the oil prices of late even as China’s covid woes test energy bulls.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) retreat diverts from the firmer US Treasury yields as the 10-year benchmark rises 5.7 basis points (bps) to 2.942% at the latest. However, the risk profile remains weak as Eurostoxx 50 and DAX print losses at the latest, following Friday’s Wall Street moves and Asian session pessimism.
Looking forward, the pre-Fed woes may exert downside pressure on the greenback, which in turn can help the USD/CAD bears. Though, today’s the US and Canadian PMIs for April can offer intermediate directions.
That being said, Canada’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI may ease from 58.9 to 57.9 whereas US ISM Manufacturing PMI might improve to 58.0 versus 57.1 prior. In that case, the USD/CAD north-run remains intact, unless oil prices refrain from rising further and the risk appetite remains weak.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the five-month-old descending trend line, around 1.2860 by the press time, becomes necessary for the bulls to aim for March’s high of 1.2909.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2852
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2639
|Daily SMA50
|1.2656
|Daily SMA100
|1.2682
|Daily SMA200
|1.2633
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2862
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2719
|Previous Weekly High
|1.288
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2807
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2755
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2665
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2612
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.0500 as USD rises with yields
EUR/USD is trading pressured above 1.0500, as the US dollar rises alongside yields amid cautious markets and hawkish Fed expectations. China's covid concerns are threatening global recovery. Germany’s support for the EU embargo on Russian oil has renewed recession risks. PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.2600 despite risk-aversion, firmer USD
GBP/USD is rebounding towards 1.2600, shrugging off mounting China's growth worries-led damp mood. The Fed-BOE divergence could keep the upside capped amid fresh Brexit woes. The US dollar cheers risk-aversion and firmer yields ahead of the hawkish Fed.
Gold drops back towards $1,878 as yields underpin greenback bulls
Gold Price fades the bounce off 100-DMA, bears approach short-term support amid firmer USD. US Treasury yields regain upside momentum amid hawkish Fed expectations. US ISM Manufacturing PMI, risk catalysts to direct short-term Gold Price moves.
Why traders fear Bitcoin price will fail to reclaim $40,000
Bitcoin price nosedived after fears the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates, and the asset remained highly correlated with tech stocks and the S&P 500. Analysts fear BTC could fail to make a comeback above $40,000.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Apple and Amazon can't save us, is it time to abandon ship?
Equities are back at precarious levels as we approach the end of the week and the end of the month. Tech earnings season is now more or less done and dusted and the report card looks like its detention.