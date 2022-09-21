- USD/CAD hits a two-year high and now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase.
- An intraday move up in oil prices underpins the loonie and acts as a headwind for the major.
- Sustained USD buying continues to lend support as traders keenly await the FOMC decision.
The USD/CAD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and is seen oscillating in a range just below a two-year high touched earlier this Wednesday. The 1.3400 mark remains a key hurdle for spot prices as the focus remains glued to the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision, scheduled to be announced later during the US session.
The US central bank is expected to stick to its aggressive policy tightening path to tame inflation and deliver another supersized 75 bps rate hike at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. This, in turn, pushes the US dollar to a fresh 20-year peak and turns out to be a key factor that continues to act as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
That said, the risk-on impulse - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - acts as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback ahead of the key central bank event risk. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in crude oil prices underpins the commodity-linked loonie and contributes to capping gains for the USD/CAD pair, at least for now.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a partial military mobilisation, raising geopolitical risks and worries about a tighter global oil supply. This, in turn, assists oil prices to gain some intraday positive traction. That said, concerns that a deeper global economic downturn will dent fuel demand keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the black liquid.
The fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside. Traders, however, may prefer to wait for a more hawkish outlook from the Fed before positioning for an extension of the appreciating move. Hence, the focus will be on the updated economic projections, the dot plot and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference.
From a technical perspective, the recent strong move up witnessed over the past one-and-half week or so has broken above resistance marked by the top end of a multi-month-old ascending channel. Whilst this is a bullish sign and has seen follow-through buying, it could equally mark the beginning of an exhaustion move to the upside so traders may wish to act with a little caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.338
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3365
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3121
|Daily SMA50
|1.2985
|Daily SMA100
|1.2919
|Daily SMA200
|1.2801
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3375
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3227
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3319
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3175
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3417
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3565
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
