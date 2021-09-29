USD/CAD bulls reach out to the 61.8% Fibo, markets on Fed alert

- USD/CAD is correcting from the highs as the markets in North America wind down.
- A volatile day sees USD/CAD take on a 61.8% daily retracement in bullish territory.
USD/CAD bulls have been back in control in the past two days after testing a bullish 200-day moving average. More on that below. Meanwhile, USD/CAD headed for a close near 1.2750 into the closing bell on Wall Street. USD/CAD has travelled from a low of 1.2668 to a high of 1.2774.
Market on Fed alert
Markets are in anticipation of a reduction in the US Federal Reserve's asset purchases by the end of the year and an interest rate hike that could come as soon as late next year. This has propelled the US dollar to a fresh 10-1/2-month peak against rival currencies. The US dollar has also benefitted from fears of a global slowdown, a rise in energy prices and higher US Treasury yields. The US 10-year yield was up 1bp to 1.54%.
By contrast, the Canadian 10-year yield eased 2.3 basis points to 1.477%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of six major currencies has claimed for the fourth consecutive day to 94.432, its highest since September last year. It was last up 0.71% at 94.385. (Canada's bond market will be closed on Thursday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation).
Oil prices pressured
Meanwhile, oil was pressured by an unexpected rise in US crude inventories and concerns about a slowing Chinese economy. Brent crude settled down 45 cents to $78.64 a barrel, after reaching $80 on Tuesday. US oil prices ended down 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $74.83 a barrel. WTI spot, on the other hand, was higher by 0.6% in the last hour of trade on Wall Street.
In other related news for CAD, Producer prices in Canada fell by 0.3% in August from July on lower prices for softwood lumber, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. However, there were up 14.3% from August last year. On the political side of things, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday he will swear in his new Cabinet next month, with Chrystia Freeland returning as his finance minister and deputy after his Liberals were re-elected for the third time. Looking ahead for CAD-related data, Gross Domestic Product data for July is due on Friday, which could provide clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook.
US debt ceiling risks
Meanwhile, the wild card for the US dollar is seen in the risk related to the US Senate Republicans that on Tuesday blocked a bid by President Joe Biden's Democrats to head off a potentially catastrophic US credit default. Federal funding is due to expire on before the end of the week, Thursday, and the borrowing authority deadline is as soon as 18 Oct.
The House Democrat leaders remain far short of votes they need to pass an infrastructure bill. The Senate GOP is still blocking the Dems' ability to raising the debt limit on the floor and say it needs to be done through reconciliation. The extent of the economic costs of the debt limit binding, while assuredly negative, are enormously uncertain.
The greenback has benefitted of late from risk-off sentiment, however, if confidence is lost in the US and all things denominated in the greenback, then that would be expected to be a weight as investors turn to alternative safe-havens, such as the Japanese yen.
USD/CAD technical analysis
USD/CAD is in the middle of its one-month trading range, while the other majors are trading at 6-month to 18-month lows. Prospects for an improving Canadian economy, and still relatively high oil prices have limited the CAD's slide. However, the price rides in bullish territory still and a break of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement could be signalling higher levels to follow in coming days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes below 1.1600 to a fresh 2021 low
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1600 after falling to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1589 on the back of the prevalent dollar's demand. Fed chief Powell reiterated they are close to achieving their tapering threshold, while ECB's Lagarde is in no rush to take action.
GBP/USD plummets toward 1.34 on higher US yields, UK energy crisis
GBP/USD has hit a new low under 1.3450, crashing under the might of the dollar, which is riding on the Fed's tapering, US debt ceiling concerns and China's energy issues. Brexit-related worries are weighing on sterling. BOE Governor Bailey is speaking in a panel.
Gold poised to challenge the 1,700 threshold
Federal Reserve tapering chances backing dollar’s demand. Market participants are still concerned by bottlenecks and supply shortages. XAU/USD at fresh one-month lows and poised to extend its slump.
Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October
Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.
Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior
Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows. What is next?