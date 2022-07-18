- USD/CAD corrects from out of the 1.2900s with the bullish trend still in place.
- The attention will be turning back to the Fed again.
At 1.2985, USD/CAD is flat ahead of the Tokyo cash open. The pair has been in the hands of the bulls at the start of the week despite the Bank of Canada last week surprised the market by raising rates 100bp to 2.50% which drove the CAD higher to test 1.29 the figure.
''The Bank of Canada continues to be the one of most aggressive developed world central bank having raised rates before the Fed, hiked 50bp before the Fed, and started QT before the Federal Reserve,'' analysts at Rabobank said.
''The Bank is still confident it can engineer a soft landing, and a front-loaded hiking cycle is the best way to achieve that. But, the path to a soft landing has narrowed and the reduction in the growth outlook does imply some pain.''
Meanwhile, speculators’ CAD net long positions edged lower for a second week and the bullish trend remains in place with the analysts at Rabobank saying this will continue to be ''unless 1.285 is broken, on the upside, we still look to 1.3070 as resistance, but a break above there would open up a move to 1.32.''
As for the US dollar, it has lost some shine to trade back below 107 on Monday as per the DXY index which measures the greenback vs. a basket of major currencies. It was trading as high as 109.29 in a fresh bull cycle high last week.
Fedspeak has pushed back against a 100bp hike from some notable hawks, raising the risk of a near-term short-squeeze on the Gold Price prior to the meeting. The Federal Reserve has moved into the blackout period before the next meeting leaving prior statements from Fed speakers following the last meeting and to date for the market to chew on.
At the June FOMC meeting, Chair Jerome Powell stated that he would need ‘compelling evidence’ that inflation is easing for the Fed to change course, which he defined as ‘a series of falling monthly inflation readings’. Since then, we have heard from Fed's Raphael Bostic who said “everything is in play” while Mester said there was no reason for a smaller hike. Mary Daly, CEO of San Francisco said 75 bp was her “most likely posture.”
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2986
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.3033
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2958
|Daily SMA50
|1.2865
|Daily SMA100
|1.2765
|Daily SMA200
|1.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3136
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3224
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2936
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3089
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2985
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3108
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3183
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.323
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees a cushion around 0.6800 ahead of RBA minutes
The AUD/USD pair is juggling in a narrow range of 0.6808-0.6814 in the early Asian session. The asset has witnessed a steep fall after failing to overstep the crucial hurdle of 0.6850 on Monday. Weak oil prices in July may barricade price pressures, however, hawkish Fed bets will remain stable.
EURUSD Price stabilizes around 1.0140 as DXY to conclude pullback, ECB in focus
EURUSD price is displaying back and forth moves in a minute range of 1.0139-1.0146 in the early Tokyo session. The asset has displayed a corrective phase after a sheer upside move. The major has renewed its weekly high at 1.0201.
Gold Price corrects as US dollar slides on dialled down Fed responce sentiment to inflation
The Gold Price has been attempting to correct as the US dollar pulled back slightly as markets weigh the the prospects of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike over a 100bp hike by the Federal Reserve at its upcoming meeting on July 26-27.
Ethereum Price Prediction: A true bull run or just another suckers' rally?
Ethereum price has blown past sleeping bulls. The bull run that crypto traders have been hoping for is currently underway as the decentralized smart token is up 25% since Friday’s trading session settled at $1,193. Additionally ETH has now risen 45% since the July 13 shakeout occured into a low of $973.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
