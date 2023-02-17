USD/CAD bulls eye monthly hurdle near 1.3480 amid softer Oil price, downbeat BoC talks

- USD/CAD remains firmer for the fourth consecutive day, approaches ascending resistance line from January 31.
- Dovish BoC comments versus hawkish Fed talks keeps the buyers hopeful.
- Oil price weakness, upbeat US data add strength to the upside momentum.
USD/CAD grinds higher past 1.3450 as bulls keep the reins during the fourth consecutive day amid the broad US Dollar strength, as well as downbeat prices of WTI crude oil, during early Friday. In doing so, the Loonie pair also justifies dovish commentary from the Bank of Canada (BoC) officials versus the hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers, not to forget the upbeat US data.
Earlier in Asia, BoC Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry mentioned, “Floating Canadian Dollar gives the bank the flexibility to chart a different path than trading partners and focus on setting interest rates.” The same underpins the dovish bias about the Canadian central bank, as previously confirmed by BoC Governor Tiff Macklem who said on Thursday, “We’ve seen some evidence that our interest rate increases are starting to slow demand and rebalance our overheated economy."
On the other hand, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester teased the recession woes while repeating the previous defense of the highest rates. Previously, St. Louis Federal Reserve's James Bullard said, “Continued policy rate increases can help lock in a disinflationary trend during 2023, even with ongoing growth and strong labor markets, by keeping inflation expectations low.”
Talking about the data, US Producer Price Index (PPI) for January gained major attention from the USD/JPY buyers as it jumped the most since June with 0.7% MoM figure. Also positive for the pair was the improvement in the US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended on February 10, 194K versus 200K expected and 195K prior. Alternatively, a slump in the Housing Starts for January and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for February seemed to have gained a little attention.
It should be noted that the WTI crude oil prints mild gains while paring the weekly losses around $78.40 by the press time. Given the Canadian economy’s reliance on WTI exports, the weekly fall in the black gold price favors the USD/CAD bulls.
Other than the central bank talks, US data and Oil’s move, the geopolitical catalysts also propel the USD/CAD prices. That said, the fresh US-China tension and Russia’s refrain from stepping back when it comes to attacking Ukraine also weigh on the risk appetite and fuel the Loonie pair, due to the US Dollar’s safe-haven demand. That said, US President Joe Biden fired shots at his Chinese counterpart while conveying the expectations for a talk with the Chinese leader, during an interview with NBC News. “I think the last thing that Xi wants is to fundamentally rip the relationship with the United States and with me," said US President Biden per Reuters.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rises to a fresh high since December 30, 2022, up 3.5 basis points to 3.87% by the press time. On the same line, two-year US Treasury bond yields print mild gains to end Thursday around 4.64%, the highest levels since November 2022, making rounds 4.65% at the latest. Furthermore, Wall Street closed negative and the S&P 500 Futures dropped 0.30% intraday by the press time.
To sum up, the risk-off mood and hawkish Fed talks, versus the dovish BoC can keep the USD/CAD pair firmer even as the Oil price licks its wounds.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD pierces the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding 1.3470 to aim for a two-week-old resistance line near 1.3480.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.347
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.3457
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3373
|Daily SMA50
|1.3473
|Daily SMA100
|1.3521
|Daily SMA200
|1.3244
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3479
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3358
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3338
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3261
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3553
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3626
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears take a breather on the way to 200-DMA
AUD/USD picks up bids from intraday low as it consolidates the weekly low around a multi-day bottom during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the Aussie pair prints mild losses around 0.6865.
USD/JPY picks up bids above 134.00 as BoJ vs. Fed battle intensifies amid strong yields
USD/JPY regains upside momentum near the 1.5-month high, following a retreat from the multi-day top, as the Yen pair renews its intraday high near 134.20 as Tokyo opens for Friday.
Gold stays depressed as upbeat United States data propel US Dollar
XAU/USD braces for the third consecutive weekly loss as it holds lower grounds near $1,835 during early Friday morning. The major catalyst for the yellow metal’s latest losses could be linked to the United States economics which renew hawkish bias for the Federal Reserve (Fed).
SEC charges Terraform Labs and CEO Do Kwon for orchestrating “multi billion dollar” crypto fraud
Terraform Labs, and its CEO, Do Kwon, were the highlights of Q2 and Q3 in 2022. The decentralized finance ecosystem collapsing led to the crypto market experiencing its first contagion before the events of FTX. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is finally taking action against the perpetrators.
US economy shows signs of cooling
Investors continue to heavily debate the Fed's next few moves as the US economy shows few signs of cooling. On top of higher-than-expected job gains in January as well as inflation delivered by the Consumer Price Index on Tuesday, Wall Street is now digesting stronger than expected Retail Sales.