USD/CAD: Bulls defend 1.2100 as risk aversion extends to Asia

- USD/CAD edges higher following the strongest run-up in two months.
- WTI remains sluggish amid hopes of easing Gaza tussle, strong dollar.
- FOMC minutes supersede upbeat Canadian inflation, US-Canada border close also favor pair buyers.
- US weekly job numbers, Canadian ADP Employment Change and housing data will be the key.
USD/CAD grinds higher around 1.2130 after snapping a three-day downtrend, not to forget posting the strongest gains since March, the previous day. On Wednesday, the Loonie pair snapped a three-day losing streak while portraying recovery from May 2015 low as risk-off mood put a bid under the US dollar.
Comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, pushing the Fed towards post-pandemic move joined the bullish FOMC Minutes suggesting some policymakers want to discuss tapering. Chatters over the US central bank’s discussion on the monetary policy adjustments drowned market sentiment and propelled the US dollar.
Not only the US dollar index (DXY) but the US Treasury yields were also propelled by the risk-off mood at the end of Wednesday’s trading.
Alternatively, Wall Street benchmarks flashed third consecutive day in the red whereas the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% by the press time.
It’s worth mentioning that an extension to the US-Canada border closure and WTI’s downbeat performance, mainly due to supply fears, also weigh on the USD/CAD prices.
Amid the risk-aversion wave, Canada’s upbeat Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for May couldn’t save the pair sellers.
Moving on, Canada’s monthly ADP Employment Change and New Housing Price Index for April may offer an intermediate direction to USD/CAD ahead of the US Weekly job numbers. It should, however, be noted that the risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat and may help the buyers going forward.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond 10-day SMA and a 12-day-old falling trend line enables USD/CAD to target the previous week’s top near 1.2200. However, lows marked in April and March, respectively around 1.2265 and 1.2365 could challenge the bulls afterward. Meanwhile, fresh selling could wait for 1.2080 breakdown.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2132
|Today Daily Change
|66 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55%
|Today daily open
|1.2066
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2252
|Daily SMA50
|1.2427
|Daily SMA100
|1.2565
|Daily SMA200
|1.2831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2081
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2203
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2046
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2039
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2055
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1985
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2162
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
