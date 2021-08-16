USD/CAD bulls challenge 200-day SMA, around 1.2560 region

- Declining oil prices undermined the loonie and helped USD/CAD to gain some traction on Monday.
- COVID-19 jitters drove some haven flows towards the USD and provided an additional lift to the pair.
- Uncertainty about the Fed’s taper plan might cap the USD, warranting caution for aggressive bulls.
The USD/CAD pair climbed to multi-day tops, around the 1.2565 region in the last hour, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the very important 200-day SMA.
A combination of factors assisted the USD/CAD pair to catch some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and finally broke out of a three-day-old trading range. A sharp fall in crude oil prices, now down nearly 3% for the day, undermined the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, provided a modest lift to the major.
Oil prices lost ground for the third successive session amid worries about the economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus and the effects this will have on the global fuel demand. The market concerns were further fueled by disappointing Chinese macro data, which pointed to a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
Meanwhile, persistent COVID-19 jitters took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from the risk-off impulse in the markets, which drove some haven flows towards the US dollar. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the bid tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair. That said, uncertainty over the Fed's tapering plan might cap gains for the USD.
Signs of moderating inflationary pressure in the US and a slump in the US consumer confidence forced investors to scale back their bets for an early tightening of the policy by the Fed. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders and before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2557
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1.2512
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.255
|Daily SMA50
|1.2428
|Daily SMA100
|1.237
|Daily SMA200
|1.2565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2532
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2502
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2589
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2514
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2499
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2485
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2529
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2546
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2559
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as the market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, down as the safe-haven dollar gains ground after disappointing Chinese data, the tumbling down of US consumer confidence and the spread of the Delta variant.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.3850 as the dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.3850, losing some ground as the dollar gains ground amid fears about global growth. Sterling is under some pressure as UK COVID-19 cases remain elevated.
XAU/USD drops towards $1,750 as USD consolidates losses
Gold snaps four-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low during a pullback from one-week high. Virus woes escalate with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, risk-off underpin greenback’s rebound.
Three reasons SafeMoon price will more than double
SafeMoon price broke out of a falling wedge pattern on August 6. Investors can expect a 13% upswing from the $0.00000163 support barrier. The SAFEMOON wallet and the upcoming developments might trigger the upswing.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Equities set to take a breather from record breaking
US equity markets look set for a lower opening on Monday, because, well because it's Monday and bulls don't really like Monday and the market needs a breather.