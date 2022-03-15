USD/CAD: Bulls are hoping a rebound as oil prices nosedive below $100.00

- USD/CAD is oscillating around 1.2830 but is likely to rebound amid falling oil prices.
- The DXY is drifted near 98.87 on rising uncertainty over the interest rate decision by the Fed.
- Apart from the Fed’s monetary policy, Canada's CPI numbers are also due on Wednesday.
The USD/CAD is oscillating in a narrow range of 1.2818-1.2827 on Tuesday but is likely to witness a fresh impulsive wave amid falling oil prices. The oil prices have plunged below the $100.00 mark, trading around $96.72, at the press time.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices have witnessed an intensified selling from March 8 high at $126.51 after the OPEC cartel promised to be determined towards fixing the gap in the demand-supply mechanism. The OPEC promised to pump more oil into the total global supply after the US imposed sanctions on Russia post its invasion of Ukraine and other Western leaders decided to lower their dependency on Russian oil imports gradually. Apart from that, the Iran nuclear deal is likely to be released from sanctions as the think tank is looking for Russian oil substitutes aggressively.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has drifted below 99.00 ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. Investors are eyeing the extent of a rate hike by the Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell and stance over the monetary policies later this year. Fewer headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war have also brought some offers in the DXY and it slipped near 98.87, at the time of writing.
Although the headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war and the monetary policy dictation from the Fed will remain the major driver for the asset, investors will also focus on Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is due on Wednesday. A preliminary estimate of Canada CPI numbers is 4.8%, higher than the prior figure of 4.3%.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2825
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2748
|Daily SMA50
|1.269
|Daily SMA100
|1.2675
|Daily SMA200
|1.2596
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2827
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2729
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2901
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2662
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2955
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
