USD/CAD bulls approach 1.2700 despite oil’s rebound, focus on Ukraine

- USD/CAD prints mild gains while keeping bounce off two-week low.
- Global markets remain mostly sluggish, eyes more developments on Ukraine-Russia talks.
- Canadian inflation data signal eased BOC’s path to follow the Fed, oil cheers headlines from China.
- Second-tier US data, risk catalysts are important for fresh impetus.
USD/CAD grinds lower around 1.2685, up 0.06% near the three-week bottom during the mid-Asian session on Thursday.
The loonie pair’s latest gains contrast the upbeat performance of Canada’s main export item, namely WTI crude oil. In doing so, the quote also fails to justify the previous day’s upbeat inflation data from Ottawa. The reason could be linked to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 0.25% rate-hike and signal for six more lifts during 2022.
That said, the WTI crude oil prints the first positive day of the week while taking a U-turn from the late February levels tested the previous day. With this, the black gold rises to $96.67, up 1.62% intraday at the latest.
It’s worth noting that the US stock futures print mild losses whereas the Asia-Pacific equities track Wall Street gains. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields decline 5.4 basis points (bps) to 2.13% while reversing from the highest levels since May 2019.
Behind the market’s indecision could be the lack of clearance over the Ukraine-Russia peace talks. Kyiv’s rejection of proposed neutrality in the 15-point peace plan and the International Court of Justice’s order to Russia to suspend the invasion of Ukraine challenge sentiment. However, the continuation of talks and the recently easy tone of Moscow keeps markets hopeful.
On the other hand, China reported a second day of easy covid numbers after refreshing the record numbers during the weekend. “China reports 1,317 confirmed COVID cases on March 16 versus 1,952 a day earlier,” per Reuters. Additionally, China Vice Premier Liu He’s push for the measures to boost the economy in the first quarter (Q1) also keeps the risk-appetite firmer.
Talking about data, the US Retail Sales figures for February eased below the forecasts and prior whereas the Control Group figures also turned negative. At home, Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rise past the 5.5% forecast and 5.1% prior to 5.7% YoY, which in turn paves the way for the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) rate hike and the USD/CAD weakness. Though, risk catalysts are more important for short-term directions.
Technical analysis
A convergence of the 100-DMA and the 50-DMA challenge the USD/CAD pair’s immediate upside, around 1.2685-90, amid bearish MACD signals.
On the flip side, an upward sloping support line from January 20, near 1.2630 by the press time, lures the USD/CAD bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2684
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2677
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2749
|Daily SMA50
|1.2689
|Daily SMA100
|1.2682
|Daily SMA200
|1.2602
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2778
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2675
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2901
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2607
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2813
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2848
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pierces 0.7300 on upbeat Australia Employment, Ukraine-led risk-on mood
AUD/USD refreshed intraday high to 0.7305 following the strong beat of the Aussie jobs report for February during Thursday’s Asian session. Also supporting the risk-barometer pair is the mildly positive sentiment in the market, mainly due to the headlines from Ukraine and China.
Gold surpasses $1,930 on subdued DXY, Russia-Ukraine peace talks eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) has resumed rallying higher after a minor pause around $1,930 as investors have started pouring funds into the precious metal amid subdued performance by the US dollar index (DXY). Seven out of eight Fed members voted for a 25 bps rate hike.
EUR/USD: Bulls seek a breakout for fresh hourly highs
EUR/USD is on the verge of a break higher as it continues on the momentum iofthe aftermath of the Fed meeting on Wednesday. The following illustrates the recent price action from both an hourly and shorter-term time, showing market structure and perspective trajectory in price.
Shiba Inu price eyes 25% upswing as SHIB recovers crucial support level
Shiba Inu price has seen a considerable tightening of its range after setting up a swing high on February 7. In the same duration, SHIB also declined below a crucial barrier briefly, but the recovery seems to be coming along well, signaling the chance of an upswing.
NIO soared over 25% on China’s support measures
Nio stock (NIO) soared on Tuesday as investors flocked back into risk assets and growth stocks in particular. The move was started by the collapse in oil prices, which have now nearly retreated from all of their gains over the last two weeks and are trading below $100 per barrel.