USD/CAD: Bulls and bears jostle with trade/political news near two-month low

- USD/CAD shows a lack of momentum near the multi-week bottom.
- Mixed clues concerning that US-China trade, the tension in the Middle East fail to provide any direction to the pair.
- US activity and housing data can offer intermediate moves ahead of Tuesday’s China PMI.
USD/CAD registers modest changes to 1.3075 amid the early Monday’s sparse trading. The Loonie pair recently dropped to the lowest since October 29 on Friday. However, a lack of clarity surrounding the US-China trade and no major reaction of the US “defensive strikes” trouble traders at the moment.
Be it market’s cautious optimism towards the phase-one or a lack of response to the US strikes on Iraqi and Syrian spots, the pair shrugs them off amid the year-end trading lull. The reason could also be attributed to the lack of major data/events.
Market’s risk tone stays a bit lighter with the US 10-year treasury yields taking the bids to 1.884% while S&P 500 Futures also rising 0.12% by the press time to 3,241.
Looking forward, November month Pending Home Sales and the December month data for Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index from the US will be the immediate catalyst to watch. While the housing number is expected to revive from -1.7% to +1.5% YoY, activity gauges are also likely to recover from the previous downbeat figures.
Even so, traders will follow the outcome with a pinch of salt ahead of Tuesday’s official PMIs from China. The upbeat prints of November month push traders to keenly await December month data for near-term direction.
Technical Analysis
An upward sloping trend line since July 19, at 1.3055 now, could restrict the pair’s further declines. Though, bearish bias can’t be ruled out unless prices break the descending trend line from early September around 1.3305.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3076
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3083
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3181
|Daily SMA50
|1.319
|Daily SMA100
|1.3225
|Daily SMA200
|1.3265
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3127
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3064
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3064
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3088
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3103
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3056
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3029
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3181
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
