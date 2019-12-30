USD/CAD: Bulls and bears jostle with trade/political news near two-month low

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD shows a lack of momentum near the multi-week bottom.
  • Mixed clues concerning that US-China trade, the tension in the Middle East fail to provide any direction to the pair.
  • US activity and housing data can offer intermediate moves ahead of Tuesday’s China PMI.

USD/CAD registers modest changes to 1.3075 amid the early Monday’s sparse trading. The Loonie pair recently dropped to the lowest since October 29 on Friday. However, a lack of clarity surrounding the US-China trade and no major reaction of the US “defensive strikes” trouble traders at the moment.

Be it market’s cautious optimism towards the phase-one or a lack of response to the US strikes on Iraqi and Syrian spots, the pair shrugs them off amid the year-end trading lull. The reason could also be attributed to the lack of major data/events.

Market’s risk tone stays a bit lighter with the US 10-year treasury yields taking the bids to 1.884% while S&P 500 Futures also rising 0.12% by the press time to 3,241.

Looking forward, November month Pending Home Sales and the December month data for Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index from the US will be the immediate catalyst to watch. While the housing number is expected to revive from -1.7% to +1.5% YoY, activity gauges are also likely to recover from the previous downbeat figures.

Even so, traders will follow the outcome with a pinch of salt ahead of Tuesday’s official PMIs from China. The upbeat prints of November month push traders to keenly await December month data for near-term direction.

Technical Analysis

An upward sloping trend line since July 19, at 1.3055 now, could restrict the pair’s further declines. Though, bearish bias can’t be ruled out unless prices break the descending trend line from early September around 1.3305.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3076
Today Daily Change -7 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 1.3083
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3181
Daily SMA50 1.319
Daily SMA100 1.3225
Daily SMA200 1.3265
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3127
Previous Daily Low 1.3064
Previous Weekly High 1.3272
Previous Weekly Low 1.3064
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3088
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3103
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3056
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3029
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2994
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3119
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3154
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3181

 

 

