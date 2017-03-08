USD/CAD bullish near term – Scotiabank

USD/CAD bullish near term – ScotiabankBy Pablo Piovano
Eric Theoret, FX Strategist at Scotiabank, noted the short term outlook on the pair has shifted to bullish.
Key Quotes
“Domestic rate expectations have softened since last Friday and yield spreads have widened with the 2Y U.S.-Canada spread pushing toward 10bpts”.
“Speculative (CFTC) CAD longs are somewhat extended at the upper end of their multi-year range and risk reversals are suggestive of a rise in the premium for protection against short-term CAD weakness”.
“USDCAD has cleared last week’s high with a push into the lower 1.26 area and appears set to test the 21 day MA at 1.2642. Bearish momentum signals are shifting to neutral and DMI’s are converging. We look to further near-term gains toward the July 12 intraday low at 1.2681 followed by the July 12 close at 1.2750. Support is expected at 1.2550”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.