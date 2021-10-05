- USD/CAD declines despite US dollar strength across the board.
- Crude oil prices boost the Canadian dollar amid an ongoing energy crisis.
- US ISM Services PMI reading was better than expected.
The USD/CAD is falling in the New York session, trading at 1.2560, down 0.24% at the time of writing.
The market sentiment has improved throughout the day. European and US stocks indices are gaining between 0.80% and 1.56%, whereas Asian stocks ended the day with losses except for the Hang Seng.
The greenback is gaining traction for the first time of the week, with the US Dollar Index reclaiming 94.00, advancing 0.20%, against a basket of six peers, except for the Canadian dollar, which benefits by rising oil prices.
Crude oil price rises for the fifth day in a row, boost the CAD
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) is advancing for the fifth consecutive day, is trading at $78.95 at seven year-highs, up almost 2%. The rise continues as of Monday, the OPEC and its allies, stuck to the 400,000 barrel per day increase per day and not more. Analysts expected a boost in crude output as demand has increased by surging natural gas prices and more expensive electricity across Europe.
US ISM Services PMI surprisingly expands more than the expected
On the macroeconomic front, in the US, the ISM Services PMI rose to 61.9, better than the 59.9 foreseen by economists. According to the report, the Price Paid Index rose to 77.5 from 75.4, signaling that inflationary pressures hit companies.
Earlier during the American session, the US Trade Balance deficit widened to $-73.3 B versus $-70B expected by the market.
In the Canadian economic docket, the Trade Balance showed a surplus of $1.94B against $0.43B, crushing expectations. According to the report, Canadian export increased 0.8% in August, whereas imports shrank 1.4%. Further, exports of energy products increased 5.1% for August to $12.0 billion, the highest level since March 2014.
Inventors' focus turns to the ADP Employment Change report for September on Wednesday, which could give hints about the US Nonfarm Payrolls report released on Friday.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2560
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2691
|Daily SMA50
|1.2626
|Daily SMA100
|1.2464
|Daily SMA200
|1.2518
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2655
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2558
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2775
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2594
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2504
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.245
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2697
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.274
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.16 as ISM Services PMI beats estimates
EUR/USD is trading under 1.16, falling after the US IMS Services PMI beat estimates with 61.9 vs. 60 expected. Investors are worried about higher energy costs, the US debt ceiling and China's indebted property developers, issues supporting the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.36 on fresh dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36, losing ground after the dollar responded positively to the upbeat ISM Services PMI figure Sterling is weathering the EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and ongoing petrol shortages.
XAU/USD slides back closer to $1,750 level, fresh session lows
Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and snapped three consecutive days of the winning streak to one-and-half-week tops. The intraday decline extended through the early North American session and dragged the XAU/USD to fresh daily lows, closer to the $1,750 level in the last hour.
Dogecoin millionaire booking profits from Shiba Inu to pump up DOGE
Shiba Inu, branded the Dogecoin-killer, has posted 57% in gains over the past 24 hours. SHIB price has hit $0.00001339, a three-month high for the token.
Forget the demand side, it’s the supply side that counts
Worth noting is the investment climate in the UK, which the CBI employers’ organization says is one of the worst among advanced economies.