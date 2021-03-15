USD/CAD: Break beneath 1.2452 to open up the way to 1.2255 – Credit Suisse

USD/CAD extended its weakness on Friday and is now testing the mid-February 2018 low at 1.2452, which analysts at Credit Suisse expect to prove a tough barrier into Monday’s close. Below though would suggest an acceleration of the core bear trend.
Key quotes
“USD/CAD continued to move lower on Friday, with the market now testing the mid-February 2018 low at 1.2452. We still look for a more concerted effort to hold here into today’s close to maintain the choppy back and forward price action. However, a direct and closing break lower would instead suggest an acceleration of the core bear trend and see support next at 1.2402/00, then 1.2348/32, ahead of 1.2300.”
“Beyond 1.2300, would see the potential uptrend from Main 2015 at 1.2277, just shy of the 2018 low at 1.2255, where we would expect to see a more concerted effort to hold.”
“Resistance is seen initially at 1.2494, then 1.2573, above which would now ease the immediate downside bias and see 1.2683/86 next. Removal of here would open up to a test of the 55-day average, currently at 1.2692.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges towards 1.1950 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950, as Treasury yields retreat, weighing down on the US dollar. Mixed Chinese data and vaccine woes remain a drag for the major ahead of US President Biden's covid rescue plan.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD trades above 1.3900, recovering from lower levels amid broad-based US dollar retreat. BOE's Bailey said that inflation is likely to pick up soon. UK PM Johnson's comments on vaccine nad US President Biden's speech awaited.
XAU/USD trades near session tops, just above $1730 level
Gold edged higher on Monday amid a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. The risk-on mood, an uptick in the USD kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the metal.
Ethereum “buyback” upgrade on hold to ease tensions with ETH miners
The increase of demand from the DeFi industry has caused Ethereum fees to skyrocket, while NFTs could push ETH transaction costs even higher. As tensions arose over EIP-1559, a new EIP has been put forward to ease Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake for the ETH miners.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears
Major US indices struggled to eke out gains on Friday to end the week on a positive note. The week began cautiously as investors had suffered through a tech headwind for early March. Inflation ticks back into consciousness, PPI rises and 10 Year pops to 1.63%.