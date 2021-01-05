USD/CAD bounces off lows, still in the red around 1.2765-70 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD met with some fresh supply on Tuesday amid renewed selling around the greenback.
  • COVID-19 jitters weighed on oil prices, which might undermine the loonie and help limit losses.
  • Tuesday’s key focus will be on a US runoff election in Georgia and US ISM Manufacturing PMI.

The USD/CAD pair traded with a negative bias through the early European session, albeit has managed to trim a part of its intraday losses and was last seen hovering near the 1.2765-70 region.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's solid bounce of around 130-35 pips from multi-year lows, instead witnessed some fresh selling during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The downfall marked the fifth day of a negative move in the previous six and was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar.

Hopes for a strong global economic recovery in 2021 remained supportive of the underlying bullish tone in the financial markets. This, along with the likelihood of more US fiscal stimulus and expectations that the Fed would keep rates lower for a longer period, continued denting the greenback's safe-haven status and exerted some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.

That said, uncertainty about a US runoff election in Georgia seemed to have tempered the enthusiasm. Voting for the election in Georgia begins later this Tuesday and the outcome of two Senate seats will determine the control of the chamber. The election will also have a big impact on the incoming US President Joe Biden's ability to pursue his preferred economic policies.

Meanwhile, concerns about the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases and the imposition of fresh lockdowns in the UK dampened prospects for a recovery in the fuel demand. Adding to this, deadlocked talks about potential changes in February output weighed on oil prices. This, in turn, could undermine the commodity-linked loonie and help limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair.

This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before traders start positioning for the resumption of the USD/CAD pair's recent bearish trend. Tuesday's release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might influence the USD price dynamics, and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2752
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.278
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2792
Daily SMA50 1.2956
Daily SMA100 1.3077
Daily SMA200 1.3396
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2798
Previous Daily Low 1.2665
Previous Weekly High 1.2876
Previous Weekly Low 1.2714
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2747
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2716
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2615
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2565
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2831
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2881
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2963

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow

GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow

GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections

EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections

EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets. 

EUR/USD News

Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946 ahead of Georgia elections

Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946 ahead of Georgia elections

Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946, with all eyes on the Georgia run-off elections. Buyers remain hopeful of Democratic control of Congress, as it implies an easier path for President-elect Joe Biden to push for additional fiscal support.

Gold news

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.

Read more

US Dollar Index stays depressed near 89.70 ahead of data

US Dollar Index stays depressed near 89.70 ahead of data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main rivals, keeps the negative mood unchanged in the first half of the week and always below the 90.00 mark.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures