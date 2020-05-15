- USD/CAD witnessed some selling for the second straight session on Friday.
- A strong rally in oil prices undermined the loonie and exerted some pressure.
- The USD struggled to preserve its recent gains and added to the selling bias.
The intraday USD selling picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the USD/CAD pair to fresh daily lows, around the 1.4020-15 region. The pair, however, managed to rebound around 20-25 pips from lows and was last seen trading just below mid-1.4000s.
The pair extended the previous session's turnaround from one-week tops and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Friday. The downfall was sponsored by a combination of factors, including some renewed selling around the US dollar and a goodish pickup in crude oil prices.
The greenback struggled to capitalize on the move up that came after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday rejected the idea of negative rates and the US President Donald Trump's overnight comments. Trump advocated a strong dollar and said that it will help the economy during the recovery post coronavirus crisis.
On the other hand, the commodity-lined loonie was underpinned by a strong rally in oil prices, now up over 3% for the day. Oil is headed for its third week of gains amid the latest optimism over the re-opening of economic in some parts of the world and Saudi Arabia's commitment to further deepen production cuts in June.
However, fears about the second wave of coronavirus infection and fading hopes for a quick global economic recovery continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, should extend some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status and help limit any deeper losses for the major, at least for the time being.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling, possibly below the key 1.40 psychological mark, before the resumption of the prior depreciating move. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned level will confirm that the USD/CAD pair's recent bounce from the 1.3900 mark might have already run out of the steam.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of monthly Retail Sales figures for April. The data will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4045
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.4051
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4053
|Daily SMA50
|1.4059
|Daily SMA100
|1.3623
|Daily SMA200
|1.3424
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4141
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4033
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3909
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4299
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4074
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4009
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3966
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4118
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4184
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4226
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 7-week low amid Brexit deadlock, dismal US data
GBP/USD has hit the lowest since late March after both the EU and the UK reported a deadlock in Brexit talks. US retail sales tumbled in April more than expected while consumer confidence edged up.
EUR/USD rebounds amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, bouncing amid dollar weakness. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales collapsed by 16.4% worse than projected while consumer confidence bounced. Sino-American tensions are weighing on stocks.
Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door
BTC as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. The second failed attempt at $10000 boosts the relevance of the level. Sentiment improves by 10% but is one step behind a volatile market.
Gold moves closer to multi-year tops amid softer risk tone, weaker USD
Gold continued gaining traction for the fourth consecutive session on Friday and the intraday buying interest picked up pace during the early North American session.
WTI bulls wary of further upside ahead of next Tuesday’s expiry
WTI (June futures on Nymex) looks to extend its correction from six-week highs of 28.75 into the mid-European trading, as the bulls face exhaustion after the 3% intraday rally.