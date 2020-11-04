USD/CAD bounces off a fortnight bottom beyond 1.3150 amid US election polls

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD snaps three-day losing streak after probing October 21 bottom.
  • Trump campaign gains bid in Florida, Biden gains 44 votes, eyes on final words from Florida, North Carolina.

USD/CAD keeps recovery moves from 1.3095, the lowest since October 21, while taking the bids around 1.3160 amid Wednesday’s Asian session.

US dollar recently gained bids as President Donald Trump and company inches closer to the victory in the key states like Florida. Also dimming the previous risk-on mood could be the House Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s re-election in Kentucky.

Stay tuned: Four more years for Trump or a victory for Biden? – Live coverage

It’s worth mentioning that the WTI’s pullback from $38.93, the one-week high, also favor the USD/CAD buyers as oil becomes Canada’s highest export earner. The energy benchmark earlier cheered the surprise draw of -8.01M, versus 4.55M prior, in private inventory data published by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

While portraying the risks, S&P 500 Futures shave off the initial 1.0% gains while stocks in Asia-Pacific also drop. Further, the US dollar index snaps the two-day losing streak while treasury yields drop back below 0.90% after rising to a fresh five-month high earlier in Asia.

Looking forward, traders will be closely watching the polls from the US election for immediate direction.

Technical analysis

A clear downside break of the two-month-old support line, at 1.3100 now, will favor the bears’ entry.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3157
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 1.3152
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3193
Daily SMA50 1.3207
Daily SMA100 1.3323
Daily SMA200 1.3546
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3234
Previous Daily Low 1.3104
Previous Weekly High 1.339
Previous Weekly Low 1.3125
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3185
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3092
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2962
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3223
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3294
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3353

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery

The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are faltering as odds of a Trump win rise. Live coverage of the critical event. 

EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win

EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win

EUR/USD is extending losses towards 1.16, as the US dollar recovers ground amid fears of a contested US election. Risk assets take a beating across the board. Odds of President Trump bagging a second term are on the rise. 

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold is slipping below $1900 once again, as the uncertainty rises amid prospects of a contested election or split government. The safe-haven US dollar is jumping on intensifying risk-off mood. 

AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election

AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election

AUD/USD tumbles below 0.7100, as the US dollar jumps amid fears of a contested election after results from key swing state remain elusive. S&P 500 futures drop 0.50% as risk-off remains at full steam. 

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI is trading at $37.72 between a range of $36.55 and $38.29 and up some 1.67% at the time of writing in anticipation of a Biden victory in the US elections today. 

